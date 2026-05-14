India has successfully extradited Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal. Accused of drug trafficking and terror financing, he will now face trial in India. The Patiala House Court has granted a two-day transit remand to the NIA.

The Government of India has successfully extradited Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal, the Embassy of India in Lisbon said on Wednesday. Iqbal Singh is accused of several serious offences, including drug trafficking and terror financing. He would now be subject to trial before courts in India.

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In a statement shared on X, the Embassy said that the extradition has been effected under the bilateral extradition agreement between India and Portugal, pursuant to the issuance of an Interpol Red notice. It is further informed that the extradition was closely coordinated between the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) and the Embassy of India in Lisbon, in cooperation with the relevant authorities in Portugal. The Embassy of India in Lisbon thanks the Portuguese authorities for their support and cooperation in extradition of Iqbal Singh to India. #indiaportugal #extradition @MEAIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @IndianDiplomacy @MIB_India @nestrangeiro_pt @prkundal pic.twitter.com/7ldbexNmrR — India in Portugal (@IndiainPortugal) May 13, 2026

"The extradition of Iqbal Singh is an important step in the ongoing efforts of the Government of India to close down all avenues for criminal offenders, and bring them before courts in India to face trial and justice. The Government of India thanks the Government of Portugal and its agencies for their co-operation and support in the successful extradition of Iqbal Singh to India", the Embassy said in its statement.

Transit Remand Granted to NIA

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted two days transit remand of Iqbal Singh alias Shera to the NIA in the Hizbul Mujahideen-linked Narco Terrorism case. He has been extradited from Portugal.

Hizbul Mujahideen-Linked Case

He had absconded in 2020. A native of Amritsar in Punjab, Shera had masterminded the conspiracy involving the smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan into the border state, the agency stated.

He had coordinated and overseen the trafficking and distribution of the smuggled drugs, and channelised the proceeds through hawala networks to Pakistan and Kashmir-based operatives of HM to facilitate terror activities, NIA said in a press release. (ANI)