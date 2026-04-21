Union Minister Piyush Goyal met his South Korean counterpart to discuss balanced trade and greater investment. The meeting comes as the South Korean President visits India, where both nations set a target to take bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said India and South Korea discussed steps to create a more balanced trade relationship and boost Korean investments in India following his meeting with South Korean Trade Minister Kim Jung-Kwan in the national capital on Monday. In a post on X, Goyal wrote, "A productive meeting with Mr. Kim Jung-Kwan, Minister for Trade, Industry and Resources of the Republic of Korea, in New Delhi. We discussed ways to leverage the India-Korea partnership to create a more balanced trade relationship and to drive greater investment by Korean companies in India." A productive meeting with Mr. Kim Jung-Kwan, Minister for Trade, Industry and Resources of the Republic of Korea, in New Delhi. We discussed ways to leverage the India-Korea partnership to create a more balanced trade relationship and to drive greater investment by Korean… pic.twitter.com/8GfYZ6w67D — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 20, 2026

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"We also explored how both sides can capitalise on the opportunities India offers through the development of integrated, world-class townships under NICDC, designed to provide a competitive and future-ready ecosystem for manufacturing and innovation," the post read.

South Korean President's Visit Strengthens Ties

Meanwhile, the South Korean President and the First Lady arrived in New Delhi a day earlier for a three-day official tour and were received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed South Korean President Lee on his first visit to India, highlighting the shared values and common Indo-Pacific vision between the two countries as New Delhi hosts the first presidential visit from the Republic of Korea in eight years. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Glad to have welcomed President Lee on his first visit to India. His life and work are inspiring examples of service and dedication. Making this visit more special is the fact that this is the first visit by a President of the Republic of Korea in 8 years. Our nations are bound by shared values and a common outlook on the Indo-Pacific region."

Prime Minister Modi said India and South Korea have agreed to deepen cooperation across key sectors and set an ambitious target to take bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030, following talks with South Korean President Lee during his ongoing visit to India. "Our talks today covered ways to deepen cooperation in various sectors ranging from chips to ships, from talent to technology, from entertainment to energy. We have taken numerous important decisions to take bilateral trade to fifty billion dollars by 2030," the post read. (ANI)