India's MEA rejected UN human rights body's concerns over security for a Delhi protest as 'unwarranted interference'. It defended its democratic process and accused the UN body of 'double standards' and a selective approach to public commentary.

India firmly dismissed the concerns raised by the UN human rights body on Sunday regarding the security measures implemented ahead of the proposed CJP demonstration in Delhi, branding the remarks as “unwarranted” and an “unacceptable interference” in domestic matters. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised, “India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media.”

Addressing the enforcement actions, the ministry added, “As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances.”

India Criticises OHCHR's 'Selective Approach'

Furthermore, New Delhi criticised the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for maintaining a selective approach in its public commentary, pointing out that the body remained silent regarding violent crackdowns on demonstrations in neighbouring nations as well as policing operations near its own base. Highlighting this discrepancy, the MEA noted, “Such double standards only erode the credibility of its standing and contribute to the loss of faith in multilateralism.”

UN Chief Voices Concern Over Mass Detentions

India's rejoinder followed remarks issued a day earlier by the UN human rights chief, who voiced apprehension over reports concerning mass detentions of protesters, organisers, civil society figures, legal professionals and media personnel before and during large-scale rallies in Delhi. In those remarks, the high commissioner stated, “We call on the authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and fulfilled. Restrictions on peaceful protests must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality.”

About the CJP Demonstration

The proposed CJP demonstration had called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR of electoral rolls. The mobilisation drew a massive police deployment and security crackdown, resulting in the detention of multiple political figures and demonstrators. (ANI)