India slammed Pakistan at the UN for spreading 'lies' about Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the UT is an integral part of India. MP Mahima Kumari Mewar delivered India's Right of Reply during a discussion on 'Decolonisation' at the UNGA.

India on Friday (local time) slammed Pakistan at the United Nations for allegedly spreading “lies and falsehoods” about Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Union Territory “is, and will always remain, an integral and inalienable part of India”.

India's response came during a discussion on 'Decolonisation' in the UN General Assembly's Fourth Committee, where Member of Parliament Mahima Kumari Mewar delivered India's Right of Reply to a statement by Pakistan's representative.

India's Right of Reply to Pakistan on J&K

In a post on X, India at UN, New York, said, "MP Mahima Kumari Mewar delivered India’s Right of Reply in response to a statement by the representative of Pakistan in the Fourth Committee on the Agenda Item: Decolonization."

#IndiaAtUN Hon’ble MP Smt. @BjpMahimakumari delivered 🇮🇳’s Right of Reply in response to statement by the representative of Pakistan in the Fourth Committee on the Agenda Item: Decolonization. She highlighted: ➡️ It is regrettable that Pakistan continues to abuse UN platform to peddle lies and falsehoods about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. ➡️ Called upon Pakistan to stop the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan’s military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources. ➡️ In the last few months, the Pakistani armed forces and their proxies have killed dozens of innocent civilians who were agitating for their basic rights and freedoms and basic necessities. ➡️ Pakistan, with an established record of military dictatorships, sham elections, incarceration of popular elected leaders, religious extremism and sponsoring terrorism as an instrument of state policy, should in future refrain from preaching homilies at this platform. ➡️ Jammu and Kashmir is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @PIB_India — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 9, 2026

The post further highlighted that Mewar said, "It is regrettable that Pakistan continues to abuse the UN platform to peddle lies and falsehoods about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

Pakistan Accused of Human Rights Violations

Mewar accused Pakistan of human rights violations in areas illegally occupied by it and called on Islamabad to address the situation. "We call upon Pakistan to stop the grave and ongoing human rights violation in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan's military occupation, repression, brutality, and illegal exploitation of resources," she said.

She further said that Pakistani forces and their proxies had killed civilians protesting for their rights and basic necessities. "In the last few months, the Pakistani armed forces and their proxies have killed dozens of innocent civilians who were agitating for their basic rights and freedoms and basic necessities," Mewar said.

Criticism of Pakistan's Political Record

Criticising Pakistan's political and security record, she said, "A country like Pakistan with an established record of military dictatorship, sham elections, incarceration of popular elected leaders, religious extremism, and sponsoring terrorism as an instrument of state policy, should in future refrain from preaching homilies of this at this platform."

Reiterating India's position on Jammu and Kashmir, she added, "Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. I thank you, chair."

India Calls for Stronger Accountability for UN Officials

Separately, India called for stronger accountability mechanisms for criminal conduct and misconduct by United Nations officials and experts on mission during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee.

In another post on X, India at UN, New York, said, "MP Priya Saroj delivered India’s national statement at the UNGA 81st of the Sixth Committee on Agenda Item 75, “Criminal Accountability of United Nations Officials and Experts on Mission”."

#IndiaAtUN MP @PriyaSarojMP delivered 🇮🇳’s national statement at the UNGA 81st of the Sixth Committee on Agenda Item 75, “Criminal Accountability of United Nations Officials and Experts on Mission”. In her statement she: ➡️ Underscored India’s zero tolerance for criminal conduct and misconduct by @UN personnel. ➡️ Highlighted importance of timely investigation and prosecution, where warranted, by States with jurisdiction. ➡️ Noted the need for stronger UN–Member State cooperation and effective accountability mechanisms. ➡️ Stated that due process and protection of victims and witnesses are essential. ➡️ Requested Members States for making sustained contributions to the UN Trust Fund supporting victims of sexual exploitation and abuse. 🇮🇳 remains committed to strengthening accountability, cooperation and the credibility of the United Nations. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 10, 2026

The post added that Saroj "Underscored India’s zero tolerance for criminal conduct and misconduct by personnel", "Noted the need for stronger UN–Member State cooperation and effective accountability mechanisms", and "Stated that due process and protection of victims and witnesses are essential." It further said India "Remains committed to strengthening accountability, cooperation and the credibility of the United Nations."

'Zero-Tolerance' Approach to Misconduct

In her statement, Saroj welcomed efforts to strengthen "accountability, cooperation and the credibility of the United Nations." "India appreciates the Secretary-General’s efforts to strengthen the framework for criminal accountability of United Nations officials and experts on mission. We take note of reports A/81/207 and A/81/284 submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 80/160. Accountability for criminal conduct is essential to the integrity and credibility of the United Nations," she said.

Saroj welcomed continued efforts to improve the reporting, investigation, referral and follow-up of allegations, while emphasising the need for coordination across the UN system. "We note that between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026 the Office of Legal Affairs referred 93 cases involving 93 United Nations officials and experts on mission to states of nationality for investigation and possible prosecution," she said.

"The effectiveness of the accountability framework therefore depends on timely action following referrals and effective cooperation between United Nations and member states. We encourage states to ensure prompt investigation and, where warranted, prosecution, while keeping the United Nations appropriately informed," Saroj added.

She also called on states to consider strengthening their jurisdiction over "over serious crimes committed abroad by their nationals serving as United Nations officials and expert on mission, consistent with their national legal system."

Emphasising the importance of protecting the rights of all concerned, Saroj said, "Accountability must go hand-in-hand with due process and respect for the rights of all concerned. The protection of victims, at witnesses, as well as preventive measures including training and awareness programs should remain important priorities."

Highlighting India's domestic legal framework, she said the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, contained provisions concerning certain offences committed outside India by Indian nationals, while the Extradition Act, 1962, provided a framework for extradition where applicable.

"India reiterates its zero-tolerance approach towards criminal conduct and misconduct by United Nations personnel. We also stress the importance of sustained contribution to Secretary-General Trust Fund in support of victims of sexual exploitation and abuse," Saroj said.

She reaffirmed India's commitment to working with member states and the United Nations to strengthen accountability and cooperation. "India remains committed to working constructively with member states and United Nations to strengthen accountability, cooperation and effective implementation," she added.

(ANI)