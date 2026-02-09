VP CP Radhakrishnan met Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, reaffirming a shared vision for the Indian Ocean. They marked 50 years of diplomatic ties and discussed strengthening cooperation in maritime security, energy, and healthcare.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday called on Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during the latter's state visit to the country and reaffirmed the shared vision of both countries for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed key aspects of India-Seychelles bilateral relations and noted that both countries are marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations. They discussed ways to further strengthen cross-sector cooperation, including in maritime security, renewable energy, healthcare, higher education, hospitality, and digitalisation.

"Today called on H.E. Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, in New Delhi. We discussed key aspects of India-Seychelles bilateral relations and noted that the two countries are marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and also explored avenues to further strengthen cooperation, including in the areas of maritime security, renewable energy, the medical sector, higher education, hospitality and digitalisation," the Vice President said in a post on X.

VP Radhakrishnan also fondly recalled his visit to Seychelles in October last year, when he attended President Herminie's swearing-in ceremony, and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening ties with the island nation. "I also fondly recalled my visit to Seychelles in October last year, when I attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Herminie and reaffirmed our shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region," his post added.

Joint Vision and Key Agreements Signed

Earlier today, India and Seychelles adopted a Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL) and announced and signed a series of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements covering health, maritime cooperation, digital transformation, capacity-building and cultural exchange. The agreements were signed during President Herminie's state visit to India, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and President Herminie held comprehensive discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations today, during which both leaders reaffirmed that as close maritime neighbours, both nations share a special and time-tested partnership rooted in history, kinship and shared democratic values.

The Prime Minister also congratulated President Herminie on his victory in the October 2025 elections. His visit is scheduled for around 100 days after Herminie's inauguration in the island nation and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

India Announces Special Economic Package

As part of the visit, seven MoUs were signed, and several major announcements were also made. PM Modi also announced a Special Economic Package of USD 175 million for Seychelles, comprising USD 125 million in a rupee-denominated Line of Credit (LOC) and USD 50 million in grant assistance, the MEA stated. (ANI)