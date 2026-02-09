India and Seychelles launched a joint vision for sustainability and security (SESEL) as Delhi announced a USD 175M economic package for the island nation. The visit by President Patrick Herminie marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two.

India and Seychelles on Monday adopted a comprehensive Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL), underscoring the Indian Ocean island nation's role as a key pillar in India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, even as New Delhi announced a USD 175 million Special Economic Package to support Seychelles' development needs.

The outcomes were announced during Seychelles President Patrick Herminie's State Visit to India, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which holds special significance as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Addressing the media following PM Modi and the Seychelles President's bilateral and joint press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Seychelles is an important maritime neighbour for India and a long-standing partner. "We have contributed to the development of Seychelles through a mix of small and large development projects, capacity-building and training initiatives. As maritime neighbours, we address common challenges such as piracy, drug trafficking, weapons and human trafficking," the foreign secretary said.

Prime Minister Modi and President Herminie held comprehensive talks on Monday to review the full range of bilateral relations. The Prime Minister also hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting leader, who was later called on by President Droupadi Murmu. A state banquet was held in his honour, as President Herminie is also scheduled to visit Agra on Tuesday.

Development Partnership and Key Announcements

As part of the development partnership, India announced a Special Economic Package of USD 175 million, comprising USD 125 million in a Rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in grant assistance. The package will support projects in public housing, infrastructure, mobility, capacity building, maritime security and other priority sectors.

As part of the visit, seven MoUs were signed, including on pharmacopoeial cooperation in the health sector; technical and scientific collaboration between meteorological authorities; a Cultural Exchange Programme for 2026-2030; cooperation on population-scale digital solutions for digital transformation; ocean observation, maritime scientific research and data sharing; capacity-building training programmes for Seychelles civil servants; and procurement of food items.

Several major announcements were also made during the visit. India also announced the refit of patrol ship PS Zoraster for the Seychelles Coast Guard on a gratis basis, the gifting of 10 ambulances, the provision of 1,000 metric tonnes of grains and lentils under the economic package, the gifting of 10 utility vehicles and five Laser Radial class boats with spares to the Seychelles Defence Force, and the establishment of a Seychelles Hydrographic Unit with Indian assistance.

Broadening Sectoral Cooperation

Health and Digital Transformation

Health and essential commodities featured prominently in the discussions. India agreed to support Seychelles through affordable access to quality medicines, cooperation in public health, training programmes in mental health, and assistance for the construction of a new hospital.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expand cooperation in capacity building and human resource development through programmes such as ITEC, customised training for civil servants, and institutional linkages in sectors ranging from cybersecurity and finance to marine sciences and climate change.

Recognising India's rapid digitalisation as a force for good in the Global South, both leaders agreed to work closely together to build Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in Seychelles. India will support the digitisation of governance, including digital payments and financial inclusion systems, tailored to Seychelles' national requirements.

Financial and Environmental Cooperation

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in financial governance, cybersecurity, financial intelligence, and institutional capacity building, while facilitating the deployment of Indian experts to support reforms in finance, auditing, taxation, and public administration.

On renewable energy and climate action, both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on clean energy, climate resilience and multi-hazard early warning systems. India will also provide technical assistance to Seychelles to manage its power grid and transition to green mobility.

Economic and Tourism Linkages

Trade, investment and tourism were also identified as priority areas, with both leaders encouraging Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Seychelles, including in affordable housing, digital technology, AI, tourism, fisheries and the blue economy. They also agreed to explore enhanced air connectivity to boost tourism flows.

Maritime and Regional Security

Maritime security and defence cooperation emerged as a central pillar of the partnership. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a free, open, safe and secure Indian Ocean Region and agreed to strengthen cooperation in maritime surveillance, hydrography, capacity building and defence training. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's continued support to Seychelles in meeting its maritime security and defence requirements under the MAHASAGAR vision.

Seychelles will also establish a Seychelles Hydrographic Unit with Indian assistance, and both sides agreed to step up joint efforts against piracy, narcotics trafficking and other transnational crimes.

Multilateral and Regional Forums

At the regional and multilateral level, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Seychelles' decision to become a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave, while President Herminie reaffirmed support for India's permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council. "Prime Minister Modi welcomed the decision of Seychelles to become a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC). He also expressed his gratitude to President Herminie for Seychelles' support to India for various candidacies to regional and international bodies. President Herminie reaffirmed Seychelles' support for India's permanent membership at the UN Security Council," the Joint Vision read released by the MEA.

Concluding the visit, both leaders expressed confidence that the decisions taken would elevate the India-Seychelles partnership and deliver tangible benefits to the people of both countries. President Herminie thanked Prime Minister Modi for the warm hospitality and invited him to undertake an official visit to Seychelles at a mutually convenient time.

President Herminie, during the joint press conference earlier today, invited PM Modi to serve as the Guest of Honour for the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence Day.

President Herminie also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

President Herminie arrived in the national capital on Sunday after completing engagements in Chennai and Mumbai as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. This is his first trip to India since assuming office in October 2025, and it coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. (ANI)