As reconstruction efforts continue in the wake of cyclone Ditwah, the Indian army and the Indian Navy transported ten additional extra-wide bridges to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagarbandhu. In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army wrote, "In a strong demonstration of Military-Civil synergy, the Indian Army and Indian Navy, in partnership with Garden Reach Shipyard and Engineers, transported 10 additional extra-wide bridges to Sri Lanka aboard INS Gharial under Operation Sagarbandhu. Indian Army Engineers, in close coordination with the Sri Lankan Road Development Authority, are conducting detailed damage assessments of seven critical bridge sites across the Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa Provinces to restore connectivity. Additional extra-wide Bailey Bridges will be launched at these locations to re-establish vital lines of communication disrupted by #CycloneDitwah." https://x.com/adgpi/status/2019595204525994189

Cyclone Aftermath and Reconstruction Efforts

Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka late last year, triggered widespread flooding, landslides, and large-scale infrastructure damage, overwhelming local disaster-response mechanisms.

Earlier this year, in January, the Indian Army's Engineer Task Force successfully constructed the third Bailey Bridge, measuring 120 feet, at KM 15 on the B-492 Highway in Sri Lanka. The bridge, located in the Central Province, reconnects the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, restoring a critical lifeline that had remained disrupted for over a month following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The achievement followed the earlier successful launch of two Bailey bridges in the Jaffna and Kandy regions. Collectively, these engineering efforts have restored road connectivity, improved access to essential services, and provided much-needed relief to communities affected by the cyclone.

Operation Sagarbandhu Strengthens Ties

Operation Sagarbandhu, launched in November 2025, enabled India to provide urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), including restoration of roads, bridges, and essential services.

By swiftly reestablishing connectivity along the B-492, the Indian Army has not only facilitated daily life for affected communities but also strengthened bilateral ties and goodwill between India and Sri Lanka. This effort reaffirms India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka and the Neighbourhood First policy.

India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy

Under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Government is committed to developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours. India is an active development partner and is involved in several projects in the following countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka.

India's policy of 'Neighbourhood First' focuses on creating mutually beneficial, people-oriented, regional frameworks for stability and prosperity. India's engagement with these countries is based on a consultative, non-reciprocal and outcome-oriented approach, which focuses on delivering benefits like greater connectivity, improved infrastructure, stronger development cooperation in various sectors area, security and broader people-to-people contacts. (ANI)