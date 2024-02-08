Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India sees US as weak, played smart by staying close to Russia: Nikki Haley

    Nikki Haley said that India has played smart in the current global situation and stayed close with Russia.  The Indian-American presidential aspirant also said that New Delhi has played smart in the current global situation and stayed close with Russia.
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    Aspiring Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Wednesday said that India wants to be a partner with the US, but as of now they don’t trust Americans to lead.  The Indian-American presidential candidate added that New Delhi has maintained its close ties to Russia and has behaved wisely in the current international environment. The 51-year-old Haley stated that India now views the United States as weak in an interview with Fox Business News.

    ”I have dealt with India too. I have got to say, I have dealt with India too. I have talked with Modi. India wants to be a partner with us. They don’t want to be a partner with Russia,” she said.

    “The problem is, India doesn’t trust us to win. They don’t trust us to lead. They see right now that we’re weak. India has always played it smart. They have played it smart, and they have stayed close with Russia, because that’s where they get a lot of their military equipment,” she said in response to a question.

    "Our friends, India, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Japan, South Korea, will all want to do that when we start to lead again, when we start to get the weakness out and stop burying our heads in the sand." According to Haley, Japan provided a stimulus package of $1 billion to help them become less reliant on China. 

    She added, "India gave themselves a billion-dollar stimulus to become less dependent on China," and that the US should start strengthening its partnerships.

    According to Haley, China is gearing up for conflict with the United States and is not doing well economically. "They're not doing well financially. As you can see, their government is now more in charge. They have spent years getting ready for war with us. They made that error," she said.

