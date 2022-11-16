Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's presidency in 2023 will focus on bridging digital divide: PM Modi at G20 Summit

    The Prime Minister also said that India will work jointly with partners in the grouping of the world's 20 largest economies to achieve this objective during its G20 presidency in 2023.

    India's presidency in 2023 will focus on bridging the digital divide: PM Modi at G20 Summit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 16) said that India's upcoming G20 presidency will focus on bridging the digital divide, especially in developing countries, and ensuring greater benefits from digital technologies and transformation.

    Addressing a session on digital transformation at the G20 Summit in Bali, PM Modi urged other top leaders to pledge that they will work together for digital inclusion over the next decade.

    Also read: Rishi Sunak okays 3,000 UK visas for Indians after meeting PM Modi; know all about the scheme

    "The principle of 'data for development' will be an integral part of the overall theme of our presidency, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," he said.

    "In India, we are making digital access public but at the international level, there is still a huge digital divide. Citizens of most developing countries of the world do not have any kind of digital identity. Only 50 countries have digital payment systems," he added.

    "Can we take a pledge together that in the next 10 years, we will bring digital transformation in the life of every human being, so that no person in the world will be deprived of the benefits of digital technology," the Prime Minister said.

    Also read: G20 Summit Day 2: PM Modi, other world leaders visit mangrove forest in Bali, plant saplings

    The Prime Minister also said that India will work jointly with partners in the grouping of the world's 20 largest economies to achieve this objective during its G20 presidency in 2023.

    The current G20 president, Indonesia, will hand over the presidency to India at the conclusion of the summit in Bali. India will host the next summit in New Delhi in September 2023. Digital issues and reforms of multilateral financial institutions are among the focus areas for India’s G20 presidency.

    Also read: Mizoram quarry accident: Death toll reaches 10; PM Modi announces compensation

    "Digital solutions can also be helpful in the fight against climate change – as we all saw in the examples of remote-working and paperless green offices during Covid," PM Modi said.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rishi Sunak okays 3000 UK visas for Indians after meeting PM Modi know all about the scheme gcw

    Rishi Sunak okays 3,000 UK visas for Indians after meeting PM Modi; know all about the scheme

    G20 Summit Day 2: PM Modi, other world leaders visit mangrove forest in Bali, plant saplings AJR

    G20 Summit Day 2: PM Modi, other world leaders visit mangrove forest in Bali, plant saplings

    NATO options after 'Russian' missile strike on Poland

    NATO options after 'Russian' missile strike on Poland

    Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential election bid AJR

    Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential election bid

    G20 Summit: Top leaders consider call for 'end of war' amid Russian invasion AJR

    G20 Summit: Top leaders consider call for 'end of war' amid Russian invasion

    Recent Stories

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report

    football Is retirement after Qatar World Cup 2022 on Lionel Messi's mind? Argentinian icon gives goosebumps response snt

    Is retirement after Qatar World Cup 2022 on Messi's mind? Argentinian icon's gives goosebumps response

    Alive because of Apple Watch Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch Tim Cook reacts gcw

    'Alive because of Apple Watch': Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch; Tim Cook reacts

    Cash-for-ticket row: AAP MLA's relative among 3 arrested ahead of MCD poll AJR

    Cash-for-ticket row: AAP MLA's relative among 3 arrested ahead of MCD poll

    Thanksgiving dessert: Try out this delicious sweet potato pie recipe sur

    Thanksgiving dessert: Try out this delicious sweet potato pie recipe

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon