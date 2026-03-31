India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held consultations in New Delhi. They reviewed the full spectrum of their bilateral partnership and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India, Russia Review Bilateral Partnership

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Monday. During the consultations on Monday, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties and also shared perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

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Both sides took stock of progress on implementation of decisions taken at the 23rd Annual Summit held in New Delhi in December 2025.

During the visit, Rudenko also called on External Affairs Minister, MEA said.

The last round of Foreign Office Consultations was held in Moscow in March 2025, as per the MEA.

According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, "India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, were held in New Delhi today. Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and shared perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest."

According to a statement from the Embassy of Russia in India, the discussions also included key items on the bilateral agenda, notably the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts. "On March 30, in New Delhi, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held consultations with Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, India's Ministry of External Affairs. The parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, as well as exchanged views on regional and international matters," the statement read.

Russian Deputy FM Meets EAM Jaishankar

Following the meeting, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the EAM said that he had a "good" meeting with Rudenko. "Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia. Spoke about further advancement of our wide-ranging cooperation. As well as regional and global developments," the post read. (ANI)