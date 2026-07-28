The MEA rejected Islamabad's 'baseless' remarks on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comments that PoK is illegally occupied. Singh had stated that talks with Pakistan would only happen on PoK and contrasted India's development with Pakistan's terror.

Rajnath Singh's Firm Stance on PoK During his address, Singh reiterated India's firm diplomatic stance, ruling out any dialogue with Islamabad unless the agenda includes the liberation of territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation. "Our intention is clear. There will be no talks with Pakistan. If there are any talks, they will be only on PoK, which is a part of India and illegally occupied by Pakistan," Singh said. India's Progress vs Pakistan's Terrorism Singh further highlighted the stark contrast between India's developmental trajectory and Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, asserting that India has moved far ahead while the neighbouring country remains mired in its "nefarious designs." The Defence Minister stated that while India is building a technology-driven ecosystem, Pakistan is engaged in promoting infiltration and terror."Today, India is pursuing innovation, while Pakistan is seeking new ways of infiltration. While India is designing ships, Pakistan is engaged in designing terrorism. While India is creating a startup ecosystem, Pakistan is creating a terror ecosystem. While India is manufacturing semiconductors, Pakistan is producing suicide bombers," Singh said."India is known for its space missions, while Pakistan is running proxy missions. While India is sending satellites into space, Pakistan remains engaged in sending terrorists across the border. While India is providing software to the world, Pakistan is supplying terror," the Defence Minister said, contrasting the technological and scientific milestones of both countries.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday rejected Islamabad's remarks on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comments during Kargil Vijay Diwas, in which he stated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was "illegally occupied by Pakistan", describing Islamabad's response as "baseless and hollow".During a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India rejects Pakistan's statement in its entirety. "The statement that was issued post the remarks made by our Defence Minister, we reject their baseless and hollow statement in its entirety," Jaiswal said.The remarks came after Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in which they "condemn in the strongest possible terms" the remarks made by the Defence Minister during Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations in Ladakh's Drass on Monday.During his address, Singh reiterated India's firm diplomatic stance, ruling out any dialogue with Islamabad unless the agenda includes the liberation of territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation. "Our intention is clear. There will be no talks with Pakistan. If there are any talks, they will be only on PoK, which is a part of India and illegally occupied by Pakistan," Singh said.Singh further highlighted the stark contrast between India's developmental trajectory and Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, asserting that India has moved far ahead while the neighbouring country remains mired in its "nefarious designs." The Defence Minister stated that while India is building a technology-driven ecosystem, Pakistan is engaged in promoting infiltration and terror."Today, India is pursuing innovation, while Pakistan is seeking new ways of infiltration. While India is designing ships, Pakistan is engaged in designing terrorism. While India is creating a startup ecosystem, Pakistan is creating a terror ecosystem. While India is manufacturing semiconductors, Pakistan is producing suicide bombers," Singh said."India is known for its space missions, while Pakistan is running proxy missions. While India is sending satellites into space, Pakistan remains engaged in sending terrorists across the border. While India is providing software to the world, Pakistan is supplying terror," the Defence Minister said, contrasting the technological and scientific milestones of both countries.