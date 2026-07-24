Following NSA Ajit Doval's Riyadh visit, India's MEA reiterated its commitment to deepening strategic ties with Saudi Arabia. Discussions focused on bilateral ties, regional stability, energy security, and protecting maritime corridors.

India on Friday reiterated its commitment to deepening strategic ties with Saudi Arabia following National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's recent visit to Riyadh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

During a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted sustained high-level dialogue mechanisms between the two nations while responding to ANI on NSA Ajit Doval's Riyadh visit. "We keep having these conversations with our partner countries, and the National Security Advisor's visit to Riyadh was also in that context to take our regular conversations forward. Some of the issues that you flagged were discussed, and we hope to continue to build our relationships with Saudi Arabia through the dialogue mechanism that we have between the NSAs on both sides," Jaiswal said.

High-Level Engagements in Riyadh

The spokesperson's remarks follow the NSA's official visit to the Gulf nation on 20 July, during which he assessed the advancement of India-Saudi bilateral ties and deliberated on the prevailing regional scenario. Detailing the engagement on social platform X on Tuesday, the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted, "Hon'ble NSA Shri Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on 20 July. He was warmly received at the airport by H.E. Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, and Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan."

"During the visit, the NSA met H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and H.E. Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, National Security Advisor," the diplomatic mission further noted.

Focus on Regional Security and Energy Cooperation

The diplomatic deliberations in Riyadh focused heavily on regional stability and security frameworks. Confirming the high-level interactions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia stated on X, "Foreign Minister HH Prince received Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries."

"They also discussed the latest regional developments and the efforts to enhance energy security and protect maritime corridors."

Expanding on energy cooperation, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy reported that NSA Doval and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz evaluated two-way collaboration and examined avenues to broaden the alliance, with a focus on joint initiatives to bolster energy security and guarantee stable supplies.

The sustained momentum in engagements underscores the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Riyadh amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics. (ANI)