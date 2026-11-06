Guyana aims to become a key energy supplier to India, offering 20% of its daily crude requirements while proposing joint refinery projects to strengthen the growing economic partnership between the two nations following high-level diplomatic visits.

Guyana Proposes Strategic Energy Partnership with India

Guyana is ready to step up as a key energy supplier to meet India’s growing crude oil needs amid ongoing uncertainties in West Asia, emphasising that the country could supply up to 20 per cent of New Delhi’s daily crude requirements, High Commissioner Dharamkumar Seeraj said on Friday. Highlighting the South American nation's vast oil reserves and India's massive refining capacity, Guyana's High Commissioner signalled a strong commitment to establishing a long-term strategic energy partnership. "We have the best crude in the world. Right now, we have a proven reserve of just about 12 billion barrels. We can be a strategic partner with India. India has the refinery and consumption power. I think India is doing about five million barrels per day. We can supply about 20% of that in the future," High Commissioner Seeraj said.

Expanding Downstream Infrastructure and Refineries

Outlining opportunities for downstream infrastructure, Seeraj revealed that discussions are underway to set up joint refining and bunkering facilities. "In discussions with government agencies and private players here in India, I think we should be looking at setting up refineries so that we can process that crude and sell the finished product. Our President spoke recently about Guyana being a refuelling hub for the marine and ecosystem. I think it is a fantastic idea. We can build a facility in the deep-water channel in the Atlantic Ocean. India has the experience and scale. India can do things with Guyana," he added.

Strengthening Bilateral Economic Ties

Reaffirming the strong momentum in bilateral ties, the High Commissioner pointed to recent high-level diplomatic engagements as a catalyst for economic collaboration. "The Prime Minister's visit to Guyana in 2024 sent a clear signal to the people of Guyana that this is Guyana and India time. We are one of the fastest-growing economies. We can do much better with the experiences of India and the scale of India itself. EAM Jaishankar's interaction with our minister also sent a clear message to people to go and invest," Seeraj noted.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) met Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne on the sidelines og CHOGM 2026 and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, renewable energy and food processing. During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Browne and congratulated him on successfully hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda. Conveyed warm wishes of PM Narendra Modi and congratulated him on successfully hosting CHOGM2026. Discussed deepening cooperation, particularly in trade & investment, renewable energy and food processing. Valued his guidance in that regard."

Jaishankar's engagements come as India seeks to strengthen its economic and development partnerships across the Caribbean region. Jaishankar said the initiatives fulfilled commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Guyana in November 2024 for the CARICOM-India Summit. (ANI)