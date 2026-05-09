India reiterated its commitment to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indian Ocean region during the 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue in New Delhi, highlighting its Vision MAHASAGAR and upcoming IORA Chairship for 2025-27.

India reiterated its commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean region, guided by its Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and Neighbourhood First policy, during the 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue (IOD-10) held in the national capital.

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According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the dialogue took place from May 7 to 8 under the theme "Indian Ocean Region in a Transforming World", bringing together senior officials, policymakers, scholars and experts from Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) member states and dialogue partners to discuss key regional and global developments.

The MEA said the Dialogue was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the IORA Secretariat.

Leaders Stress Cooperation Amid Evolving Challenges

The inaugural session featured addresses by Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Mauritius Minister of Regional Integration and International Trade Dhananjay Ramful, and Yemen Minister of State Waleed Mohammed Al Qadimi. The leaders stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation, collective security, and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean region amid evolving geopolitical and economic challenges.

A Premier Forum for Strategic Exchange

The Dialogue, described as a premier Track 1.5 forum of IORA, provided a platform for open discussions on maritime security, the Blue Economy, trade and investment, and sustainable development.

The MEA noted that India has previously hosted multiple editions of the Dialogue, including the inaugural session in Kerala in 2014, the sixth edition in New Delhi in 2019, and the eighth edition held virtually in 2021.

"A premier Track 1.5 forum of IORA, IOD enables open and constructive exchange of views on strategic issues of common concern, including maritime security, Blue Economy, trade and investment, and sustainable development," the statement read.

India's Leadership and Future Role in IORA

The 10th edition holds added significance as India currently holds the IORA Chairship for 2025-27. India reiterated its focus on strengthening regional cooperation and promoting collective growth across the Indian Ocean region.

"India reiterated its commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean region, guided by its Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and Neighbourhood First policy," the statement added.

The valedictory session of the Dialogue featured a special address by former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, while Secretary (East) P Kumaran outlined India's priorities as IORA Chair and highlighted key outcomes of the discussions.

The MEA said the deliberations are expected to support ongoing efforts within IORA to enhance regional cooperation and promote security and shared prosperity across the Indian Ocean region. (ANI)