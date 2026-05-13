Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur met Singapore's Francis Kuah in Shanghai to boost international tourism. Discussions focused on expanding global tourism flows and strengthening connectivity with India, highlighting its growing travel industry.

India Promotes Tourism, Hospitality Partnerships in Shanghai

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai on Wednesday highlighted India's growing focus on boosting international tourism and hospitality partnerships during a meeting held at the historic Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai.

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In a post on X by 'India in Shanghai', the Consul General Pratik Mathur met senior Singapore hospitality figure Francis Kuah at the "India Suite" of the iconic hotel, with discussions centred on expanding global tourism flows and strengthening connectivity with India.

A piece of 🇮🇳 in #Shanghai! Encouraging #travel, #tourism and #connectivity flows Consul General @PratikMathur1 was happy to meet with senior Singapore 🇸🇬 hospitality figure Francis Kuah at the historic #IndiaSuite in #Fairmont Peace Hotel and hold discussions on increasing… pic.twitter.com/Rh3D6cjFDi — India In Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai) May 13, 2026

The X post said, " A piece of India in Shanghai! Encouraging travel, tourism and connectivity flows. Consul General Pratik Mathur was happy to meet with senior Singapore hospitality figure Francis Kuah at the historic India Suite in Fairmont Peace Hotel and hold discussions on increasing international tourism opportunities in Incredible India."

The Post added, "Consul General emphasized to GM, Fairmont and other colleagues from across the world working at the world architectural heritage site, the immense and significant potential for tourism generation and creation of value added jobs in India in the fast growing travel and hospitality industry."

According to the post, the Consul General was "happy to note" that the Fairmont Group has "already opened prominent new facilities" in Jaipur, Mumbai and Udaipur and "more are on the way."

New Indian Ambassador-Designate Arrives in China

Earlier on May 2, India's Ambassador to China-designate, Vikram Doraiswami, was warmly received by the Consulate General, Pratik Mathur, on his arrival in China at Pudong International Airport, Shanghai.

The details of his arrival were shared in a post on X. The Consulate General of India in Shanghai in a post on X said, "A warm welcome. India's Ambassador to China-designate, Shri Vikram Doraiswami (@VDoraiswami), was warmly received by CG Shri Pratik Mathur (@PratikMathur1), on his arrival to China at Pudong International Airport, Shanghai."

China on India's BRICS Role and Bilateral Talks

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, noted that China values India's role as the rotating President of BRICS.

In a post on X, he said, "Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, met with India's Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra in New Delhi on Thursday. China and India are both major developing countries and have maintained communication on major international and regional issues."

"China values the important role India plays as the rotating presidency of BRICS, and hopes that the BRICS consultation on Middle East affairs will send a clear, constructive message for regional peace and stability," he added.

(ANI)