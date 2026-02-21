Donald Trump claimed India pulled back its oil trade with Russia on his request. The claim comes after the US imposed and then reduced tariffs on India's Russian oil purchases as part of a new interim trade agreement between the two nations.

Trump Claims Credit Amid US-India Trade Developments

US President Donald Trump claimed India pulled its oil trade with Russia "way back" on his request. Trump, citing his "fantastic relationship" with India, told reporters at a White House briefing that "India pulled out of Russia. India was getting its oil from Russia, and they pulled way back on my request because we want to settle a horrible war, where 25,000 people are dying every month. My relationship with PM Modi is great."

Washington had imposed 25 per cent additional tariffs on New Delhi's purchase of discounted oil from Russia, taking the total tariffs to 50 per cent. A few days ago, India struck an interim trade agreement with the US, taking the tariffs down to 18 per cent.

However US, while removing the additional 25 per cent tariffs, stated, "India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years."

India Reaffirms Commitment to Strategic Autonomy

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted that India remains firmly committed to strategic autonomy, even as the global energy markets evolve and partnerships shift. "We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy because it's very much a part of our history and our evolution. It's something which is very deep, and it's something which cuts across the political spectrum as well," he said.

Commercial Considerations Guide Procurement

Addressing concerns over energy sourcing, the minister described the global oil market as complex and dynamic, stressing that commercial considerations guide procurement decisions. "As for energy issues, this is a complex market today. Oil companies in India, as in Europe, as probably in other parts of the world, look at availability, look at costs, look at risks and take the decisions that they feel are in their best interest," he noted.

'National Interest' to Guide Energy Decisions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that "national interest" would continue to guide India's energy-related decisions, underlining that the key drivers of the country's energy policy are "adequate availability, fair pricing and reliability of supply."