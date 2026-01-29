India handed over the second tranche of election aid to Nepal, comprising over 250 vehicles, for the upcoming March 5 polls. The assistance was gifted in Kathmandu in the presence of Nepal's Finance Minister Rameshore Prasad Khanal.

India on Thursday provided the second tranche of election-related assistance to Nepal as the nation heads for the March 5 election following the Gen-Z protest. As per the release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the second tranche of election-related assistance from India was gifted to Nepal, in the presence of the Minister for Finance of Nepal, Rameshore Prasad Khanal.

Over 250 Vehicles Handed Over

Charge d'affaires a.i., Dr. Rakesh Pande. "Ceremonially handed over more than 250 vehicles to the Government of Nepal, in a ceremony held in the Ministry of Finance in Kathmandu on 29 January 2026," the release stated. "These supplies are a part of the assistance sought by the Government of Nepal, in connection with preparations for the upcoming elections in the country."

Nepal Expresses Gratitude

In his remarks, Finance Minister Rameshore Prasad Khanal mentioned the longstanding cooperation and friendly ties between India and Nepal. He also thanked the Government and people of India for the supplies and appreciated their significance in preparations for the upcoming elections.

Timeline of Indian Assistance

The first tranche of such election-related assistance by the Government of India was handed over to Nepal on 20 January 2026. More deliveries are expected to occur in batches over the coming weeks.

A Reflection of Strong Bilateral Ties

The ongoing cooperation and support from the Indian side are not only an apt reflection of the multifaceted, multi-sectoral development partnership between the two countries, but also symbolise the deep mutual trust and friendship between the people of India and Nepal. (ANI)