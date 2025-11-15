India and Paraguay have committed to strengthening cooperation against terrorism and cyber threats following their first Joint Commission meeting in Asuncion. Both nations called terrorism a major global danger and will pursue coordinated efforts.

Joint Fight Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India and Paraguay have agreed to strengthen cooperation against terrorism and cyber threats, calling terrorism a major danger to global peace. The commitment was made during the first meeting of the India-Paraguay Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM) held in Asuncion on Friday.

The joint statement noted that both countries view terrorism as a serious global challenge. "Both parties agreed that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security," the Ministry of External Affairs noted in the statement.

They also pledged to take joint action at bilateral, regional, multilateral and global levels. "They reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism through coordinated efforts... and expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation and bilateral coordination mechanisms in the areas of security and cybersecurity," the statement added.

Broadening Bilateral Cooperation

The meeting was chaired by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Victor Verdun, on behalf of the Government of Paraguay, and Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Periasamy Kumaran, on behalf of the Government of India. Delegates from both sides reviewed political ties, trade, education, health, ICT, and sustainable development.

They also discussed improving consular processes and promoting investment, especially in renewable energy, agriculture and biofuels. The statement also noted that both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation in mutually beneficial areas, promoting trade, encouraging investment, and consolidating the multi-faceted partnership in sectors of mutual interest, as well as advancing the negotiation of bilateral instruments.

Priority Sectors Identified

"The following areas were identified as priorities: agriculture; renewable energy (especially solar); biofuels; information and communication technologies; cybersecurity; public health; education and technical training; civil aviation; infrastructure, railways; water management and cooperation; sustainable development; and space cooperation, " as per MEA's statement.

High-Level Participation and Future Meetings

Officials said both countries will continue regular consultations and follow-up meetings.

In addition, the meeting was also attended by senior representatives of relevant Paraguayan ministries, including the Ministry of Education and Sciences, the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies, and the Vice Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The next session of the Joint Commission will be held in New Delhi on a date agreed by both sides. (ANI)