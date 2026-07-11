NZ PM Christopher Luxon welcomed PM Modi, noting their shared cultural stars (Matariki/Kritika). The nations elevated ties to a Strategic Partnership, building on a recent FTA and aiming for prosperity, security, and deeper people-to-people connections.

Noting that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit coincides with the Maori New Year 'Matariki', known as 'Kritika' in India, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday said that both nations share the same stars and a unified vision for a prosperous future as they officially elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership.

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Welcoming PM Modi at a Gala Lunch in Auckland, Prime Minister Luxon highlighted the deep cultural alignment and the unprecedented momentum injected into the bilateral relationship. "It is fitting that your visit coincides with Matariki, the Maori New Year, which is, of course, a time to remember, to reflect and to look ahead. The same star cluster is known in Indian tradition as Kritika. Though called by different names, we share the same stars and we share the same hope for prosperity and renewal," Luxon said.

While welcoming PM Modi, Luxon acknowledged the indigenous Maori people, who hold traditional land rights and guardianship over the central Auckland area. "Can I just acknowledge Ngati Whatua Orakei for their outstanding hosting of Matariki yesterday. But more importantly, can I thank them for their very generous gift of land that established this great city and for their ongoing contributions to Auckland, Tamaki Makaurau. Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi, Ministers, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, it is an absolute pleasure to welcome you all here today," he said.

In 1840, the prominent chief of Ngati Whatua, Apihai Te Kawau, invited Governor William Hobson to establish the capital of the new colony on the shores of the Waitemata Harbour. The tribe provided approximately 3,000 acres of land to the British Crown to start the settlement of Auckland.

Taking the Relationship to the Next Level

Luxon said that New Zealand and India are taking their relationship to the next level. "Prime Minister, it is a very special honour to host you here in New Zealand. Your visit is truly historic as it is the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years. And it sends a very clear message. New Zealand and India are taking our relationship to the next level. And I'd like to thank you personally for the priority and for the energy that you have dedicated to this relationship and for the momentum that that has provided," he said.

The Kiwi Prime Minister expressed personal gratitude to PM Modi for prioritising the bilateral relationship, noting that the visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years, sends a clear message that both nations are taking their ties to the "next level."

Reflecting on the rapid progress made since his own visit to India last year, Luxon lauded the swift conclusion of the landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in April, following intense negotiations led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Todd McClay. "When I visited India last year, Prime Minister Modi and I agreed that our countries should do more together. And since then, we have made significant progress and we've moved at real pace. We launched free trade negotiations led by our great ministers Goyal and McClay, supported by negotiators from both countries. And consequently, in April, New Zealand and India signed a landmark free trade agreement," he said.

Strategic Partnership Announced

Announcing the major diplomatic milestone of a Strategic Partnership, Luxon emphasised its importance in an increasingly volatile and uncertain world. "Today I'm pleased to announce that Prime Minister Modi and I have agreed to elevate our relationship to a strategic partnership. And this is a significant step forward in a world that is increasingly volatile and uncertain. Strong partnerships are more important than ever before. This provides a stronger platform for practical cooperation in prosperity, security, and people-to-people connections. It will deepen our links in trade, investment, education, technology, sport, and tourism. And it will also enable closer cooperation on defence, maritime security, and law enforcement. But most importantly, it means building a relationship that benefits both countries and delivers real results," he said.

Lauding India's Global Ascent

Lauding India's global ascent under PM Modi's leadership, Luxon described India as one of the world's fastest and largest-growing economies, calling it "a major geopolitical player and an Indo-Pacific partner, known for its scale, its innovation, its ambition, and its strategic influence."

"Everyone here understands what it takes to build a strong partnership. And they take trust, commitment, reliability, follow-through, and creating value together. And this holds equally true whether it be in business or diplomacy. Under your leadership, Prime Minister Modi, India has become one of the world's fastest- and largest-growing economies. It is a major geopolitical player and an Indo-Pacific partner, known for its scale, its innovation, its ambition, and its strategic influence," he said.

Deepening Cooperation in Trade and Sports

He added that by combining New Zealand's expertise in food production, education, and sustainability with India's massive scale, the two nations can expand trade, attract investment, and support job creation. He also highlighted the newly agreed Sports Joint Action Plan, which will transform a "shared passion" into deeper cooperation across sports science, coaching, and youth development.

"New Zealand is an open, trusted, innovative, and globally connected place. We offer expertise in food production and education and technology, tourism sustainability, and we have a strong record of practical cooperation and trusted partnership. Together, we can support job creation, can expand trade, attract investment and create new opportunities in both India and New Zealand, all to increase the prosperity and security for our peoples," he said.

Luxon added that the sports joint action plan transforms their shared passion into a much deeper cooperation. "And that is why our sports joint action plan, which we have agreed upon this morning, is so important, because it will strengthen our connections in coaching, in youth sport, women's and girls' sports, high performance sports, science, technology, tourism and business. And it transforms our shared passion into a much deeper cooperation," he said.

Kiwi-Indian Diaspora: The Foundation of the Relationship

The New Zealand Prime Minister paid special tribute to the Kiwi-Indian diaspora, describing them as the ultimate foundation of the relationship. "Now people are at the heart of all of this relationship and Indian New Zealanders have been and continue to be absolutely critical to New Zealand's success. Their impact is felt throughout New Zealand in business, education, health, technology, culture, sport and community life," he said.

He added, "And through their energy, through their enterprise, through their strong family connections, Kiwi Indians help New Zealand understand India and India understand New Zealand. And this is evident every day in the families, the students, the visitors, the entrepreneurs, and the athletes who bring our countries closer together. This is the foundation for a relationship that will last."

He further said that today they announced the strategic partnership as the next foundation, the next stage of the relationship. "Prime Minister Modi, today we celebrate how far this relationship has come and where we take it next. When I visited India last year, you said our countries were ready to step up and build a winning partnership. Your words resonated very strongly with us. And since then, New Zealand and India have concluded the FTA, and today we announce the strategic partnership as the next foundation, the next stage of our relationship. And we will build on this foundation with trust, ambition, teamwork, and action," he said.

Luxon added that he stands ready to work with his friend, PM Modi, to build on the partnership. "So Prime Minister Modi, can I say thank you once again for your leadership, for your personal commitment to this relationship, and today we can confidently say that New Zealand and India are a winning partnership. I look forward to working with you, my friend, and with everyone here in this room to further strengthen this partnership in the years ahead," he said. (ANI)