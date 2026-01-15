The Netherlands' Ambassador hailed the 'dynamic' and 'working' cultural relationship with India. The two nations signed an MoU to cooperate on the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal and agreed to set up a Joint Trade and Investment Committee.

The Netherlands' Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation, Dewi van de Weerd on Tuesday said, "The relations between the Netherlands and India are very good. It is a dynamic relationship because we work together closely across many sectors. The cultural relationship between the Netherlands and India is a working relationship. There are people from the creatives, cultural sector and heritage experts doing projects together."

Maritime Heritage Cooperation

Earlier, India and the Netherlands signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation on maritime heritage, marking a significant step toward developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. The MoU was exchanged during a bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel.It brings together the NMHC, being developed under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam.

Strengthening Economic Ties

Before this, India and the Netherlands agreed to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Committee and signed key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to deepen cooperation in emerging and strategic sectors during the visit of the Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel here. According to a Ministry of External Affairs release, during the delegation-level talks on December 19, the two sides welcomed the decision to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Committee to deepen economic cooperation, address trade facilitation issues, and promote bilateral investment.

Shared Values and Strategic Outlook

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel observed that India and the Netherlands are closely aligned in outlook and approach despite differences in geographical size, stressing the need for deeper cooperation at a time of shifting global geopolitics.

Speaking during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, van Weel highlighted shared values between the two countries and the importance of standing together. "I believe in these turbulent times where geopolitics are changing, countries like us, who adhere to democracy, who adhere to the international rule-based order, who adhere to free trade, need to stick together and intensify their cooperation in order to stand the test of time," he said, while also thanking Jaishankar for the warm welcome extended to him. (ANI)