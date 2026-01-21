India and Namibia concluded their 5th Foreign Office Consultations, agreeing to deepen cooperation. Key areas of focus include health, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), agriculture, defence, and critical minerals, reaffirming their commitment.

India and Namibia held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) and agreed to deepen collaboration in key sectors, including health, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), agriculture, defence, and critical minerals.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting was held on January 19 and January 20 and was co-chaired by Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs and Ambassador Charles Josob, Acting Head of Department for Bilateral Relations and Cooperation, Ministry of International Relations and Trade, Namibia.

Strengthening Cooperation in Key Sectors

During the consultations, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of India-Namibia relations, covering trade, investment, health and pharmaceuticals, education, capacity building, agriculture, infrastructure development, consular matters, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

"Both sides agreed to further deepen bilateral ties in key areas such as health, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), agriculture, defence and critical minerals. Discussions were also held on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation at the UN," the release said.

Future Consultations and MEA's Statement

The FOC was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, providing an opportunity to assess progress from recent high-level exchanges and explore ways to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation. Both sides also agreed to hold the next round of consultations in Namibia's Windhoek at a mutually convenient date.

MEA said in a post on X that the meeting reaffirmed both countries' commitment to strengthening relations in the spirit of South-South Cooperation.

"A comprehensive and productive review of bilateral ties across diverse sectors, including development cooperation. Committed to further strengthen India-Namibia ties in the spirit of South-South Cooperation," the post stated.

A Foundation of Friendship

India and Namibia share warm and cordial relations. The Namibian people and leadership regard India as a dependable and trusted friend, and Indian support during Namibia's liberation struggle is fondly remembered by Namibian leaders, the release said. (ANI)