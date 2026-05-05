Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with Myanmar's top defence leadership, including Senior-General Ye Win Oo, to discuss expanding defence collaboration between the two nations' armies, navies, and air forces for regional stability.

As part of his ongoing visit to Myanmar, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi held bilateral discussions with Senior-General Ye Win Oo, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Forces, on Monday. He also called on General Htun Aung, Minister of Defence of Myanmar. Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said that the interactions included discussions on the ongoing naval cooperation between the two navies, as well as expanding defence collaboration across the two armies, navies and air forces in areas of capacity building, training exchanges, and improved interoperability. The dialogue underscored the strong, longstanding, and multifaceted relationship between India and Myanmar, reaffirming their shared commitment to enhancing closer defence cooperation. The meeting marked a key milestone toward deepening defence ties with a focus on enhancing maritime security in the Bay of Bengal under MAHASAGAR. https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2051319394429698237?s=20

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Bilateral Ties and Regional Stability

As part of his ongoing visit to Myanmar, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also called on General Htun Aung, Minister of Defence of Myanmar. As per the Indian Navy, discussions reviewed the current canvas of bilateral ties and identified priorities, while also underscoring the strategic-level impact of India-Myanmar defence engagement in promoting regional stability and security. The exchange included ongoing bilateral activities and further avenues of collaboration, reflecting a steady, forward-looking partnership with growing strategic convergence between the two sides. https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2051269503095595189?s=20

Pillar of India's 'Act East' Policy

Myanmar remains a strategically sensitive partner in India's regional security framework. Located at the crossroads of South and Southeast Asia along the Bay of Bengal littoral, the nation is a pillar of India's Act East policy and maritime connectivity goals, such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Corridor.

The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Myanmar Navy through Defence Cooperation Meeting, Staff Talks, Training exchanges and operational interactions including India - Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX), Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR), port visits, and hydrography surveys.

The statement from Ministry of Defence (MoD) added that the visit "reaffirms the longstanding India-Myanmar bonds of friendship, anchored on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment for Maritime Security and Stability in the Indian Ocean Region."