Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and EAM S. Jaishankar met in New Delhi to discuss deepening bilateral ties. They agreed to act as a driving force for a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' and boost economic and defence cooperation.

Japanese Foreign Minsiter Toshimitsu Motegi's visit to India saw discussions held on deepening the bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation on several international issues. Motegi and Jaishankar held bilateral-level delegation talks here in the national capital on Monday.

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Bilateral Discussions and Key Agreements

A statement by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that Motegi explained Japan's updated "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" and stated that to realise FOIP, Japan and India must serve as the driving force, and expressed his expectation for close Japan-India coordination, including through the framework of the Quad.

The statement highlighted that the Ministers agreed that, based on the "Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade" launched during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan last August, they would accelerate cooperation between the public and private sectors, particularly in the field of economic security, including strengthening supply chain resilience for critical materials, as well as to promote economic growth in both countries through investment and innovation.

It further noted that the leaders agreed to advance efforts in the defence and security field based on the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation revised last year as well as to steadily advance various initiatives, including in the area of people-to-people exchanges which form the foundation for further promoting cooperation in each area, while also making use of the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India next year.

Regional and Security Cooperation

"The two Ministers discussed regional issues, such as the situation in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East and confirmed that they would maintain close communication in addressing various challenges, including ensuring free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. They also confirmed that Japan and India would cooperate to ensure the stable supply of energy and critical materials in the Southeast Asia and South Asia regions", the statement further mentioned.

Focus on Quad and Indo-Pacific Strategy

FM MOTEGI held a meeting with H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam JAISHANKAR, Minister of External Affairs of India, during his visit to India. FM MOTEGI explained Japan’s Updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), and both ministers confirmed that Japan and India would cooperate toward its… pic.twitter.com/HlDOh5K7SD — MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) May 25, 2026

Ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meet, which will take place in New Delhi on Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi highlighted that the discussions will focus on the future of Indo-Pacific amid a changing global order. He made the remarks in a video message which was shared by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a video message on X.

Motegi underlined how Quad partners share fundamental values and principles for cooperation and realising the vision of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" (FOIP).

"At this meeting, we will exchange views in-depth on the future of the Indo-Pacific in the face of structural changes in the international order", he said.

茂木外務大臣は日米豪印（クアッド）外相会合に出席するために、インドを訪れています。今回の訪問の狙いについて、大臣からのメッセージをお送りします。#茂木外務大臣 #QUAD #日米豪印 pic.twitter.com/5Vdy7f1nCu — 外務省 (@MofaJapan_jp) May 25, 2026

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are in India to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting today.

Quad Meeting Agenda

The summit builds directly on the framework established during their last gathering in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2025.

Discussions are expected to focus heavily on: Free and Open Indo-Pacific, reaffirming commitment to maritime security, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order, evaluating progress on critical technology, climate resilience, and infrastructure delivery and exchanging perspectives on emerging security challenges in the region and broader international developments. (ANI)