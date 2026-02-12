India joined Commonwealth nations in Fiji to adopt the Nadi Declaration, a commitment to strengthen democracy, uphold the rule of law, and protect human rights. It also aims to counter misinformation and improve access to justice for vulnerable groups.

India joined other Commonwealth member states on Thursday in adopting the Nadi Declaration at the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Fiji, committing to strengthen democracy, uphold the rule of law, protect human rights, and counter misinformation amid growing democratic, economic, and climate pressures.

The commitments, set out in an outcome statement issued on February 11 (Wednesday), followed three days of discussions among ministers, with input from diverse stakeholders, including disability rights advocates and legal innovators.

Key Commitments of the Nadi Declaration

A central outcome was the adoption of the Nadi Declaration, which commits all Commonwealth countries to renewing democracy by strengthening the rule of law, protecting human rights, and making it easier for people to participate in decisions that affect their lives. Ministers agreed to advance the declaration through cooperation, capacity-building and collective action. They also pledged to combat misinformation and disinformation - including foreign interference in democracies - and to improve access to justice for vulnerable groups, especially women, young people and persons with disabilities.

Recognising the growing impacts of climate change, ministers reaffirmed that countries should retain their maritime zones, rights and entitlements even as rising sea levels alter coastlines.

Upholding the Rule of Law

Commonwealth Secretary-General Hon Shirley Botchwey said the commitments are vital to upholding the rule of law at a time when it is under attack. She added, "To continue along the current path would be to accept injustice and inequality as the new normal. For the Commonwealth, that is not an option.

"When the rule of law is weakened, the consequences are felt in people's daily lives. Without it, peace turns to instability, fair pay to exploitation, and climate resilience to vulnerability.

"The rule of law is what holds that line. That is why we must defend it, actively and collectively. What we have agreed here is an important step in that direction. The task now is to work together to ensure our commitments deliver opportunity, dignity and prosperity for every Commonwealth citizen."

Strengthening Democratic Governance

The meeting took place against a backdrop of a steady global decline in the rule of law, with billions of people still lacking meaningful access to justice. In their statement, ministers recognised the essential role of independent legal institutions in sustaining democratic governance and supported the Commonwealth Secretariat's renewed focus on strengthening democracy through the rule of law.

Law ministers also welcomed new resources developed by the Secretariat, member countries, and partner organisations, including tools to reduce the cost of civil litigation, establish family courts and reform laws that criminalise poverty.

A Renewed Sense of Purpose

The meeting was chaired by Fiji's Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General, Hon Siromi Turaga, from February 9 to 11. Turaga said, "As we conclude this meeting, we do so with a renewed sense of purpose and partnership. We look forward to continuing our work together, building on the progress achieved, and translating our shared work into lasting impact for Commonwealth countries." (ANI)