India and Israel have launched a joint venture, Semiophore Ltd., to manufacture and commercialise Indian pheromone-based crop protection technologies for global markets. The 50-50 partnership is between ATGC Biotech and Luxembourg Industries.

India and Israel have taken a major step forward in agricultural cooperation with the launch of a new joint venture that will manufacture and commercialise Indian pheromone-based crop protection technologies across global markets, as per the Israeli Embassy's press statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Landmark Joint Venture

The announcement was made at the valedictory session of the First International Science & Technology Clusters Conference held in New Delhi, where ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Luxembourg Industries Ltd. (Israel) formally exchanged licensing agreements to set up Semiophore Ltd., a 50-50 Indo-Israeli partnership. The venture marks a first for both countries, it is the first time Indian semiochemical technology is being out-licensed and produced in Israel.

Senior officials from India and Israel attended the ceremony, including Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood, Israel's Deputy Chief of Mission Fares Saeb and Vishal Choudhary, Office of the PSA to the Government of India, with other delegates.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Saeb said the agreement deepens the long-running partnership between the two nations in food security and agricultural technology. "Israel and India share a long-standing partnership in agriculture and technology. Today's licensing exchange is an important milestone that strengthens our collaboration in sustainable, climate-resilient solutions," he said. He added that the launch of Semiophore reflects the "growing global relevance of Indo-Israeli innovation".

Israel's Agriculture Attache Uri Rubinstein noted that ATGC Biotech has taken part in several Indo-Israel agricultural training programmes and Centres of Excellence. "Farmer feedback on their technologies has been highly encouraging," he said, adding that the new venture opens more opportunities for joint agricultural innovation.

Industry Leaders on the Partnership

ATGC Biotech's Managing Director, Markandeya Gorantla, said the agreement represents a breakthrough for India's bioeconomy. "For the first time, Indian semiochemical technologies will be manufactured and commercialised in Israel. Through Semiophore, India and Israel are jointly shaping the future of sustainable crop protection," he said.

Luxembourg Industries CEO Moshik Fish said the partnership combines the strengths of both countries. "We are delighted to deploy India's next-generation pheromone technologies across Israeli agriculture," he said.

Innovating for Sustainable Agriculture

Semiophore Ltd. will take 18 Indian-developed technologies, including ultra-low-dose pheromone dispensers, mating disruption platforms, and controlled-release systems, to international markets such as Israel, Brazil and the United States. The technologies aim to reduce insecticide use by more than 80%, offering a greener alternative to chemical pesticides at a time when many countries are shifting to low-toxicity crop protection.

The announcement came during a conference that brought together delegates from more than 38 countries to discuss cooperation in agriculture, sustainability, environment and deep-tech sectors. (ANI)