Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera praised India's key role in the Venezuela crisis, highlighting New Delhi's call for diplomacy over military force and its growing leadership of the Global South and BRICS.

India is playing an "important role internationally" and is emerging as a key global player in efforts to address the crisis in South America, Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera said on Wednesday, highlighting New Delhi's diplomatic influence and leadership of the Global South.

Speaking on the escalating situation in Venezuela following US strikes on its capital, the envoy pointed to India's consistent call for peaceful resolution through diplomacy and dialogue, saying that military force is not the answer to complex geopolitical crises. He noted that India's stance on dialogue and diplomacy aligns with the aspirations of many countries seeking peaceful solutions to conflict.

India's Call for Diplomacy

"I was following what the statement delivered by the Indian government was. I think they are requesting to solve the problem through diplomacy, and dialogue is a way. Not using the force. We all would like this problem to be resolved through a peaceful solution, not through military aggression. But I think India is playing an important role internationally today and is an international player," the envoy said.

Leadership of BRICS and Global South

Aguilera stressed New Delhi's participation in key global decisions and its current temporary presidency of BRICS, a bloc that he said will be instrumental in strengthening cooperation among emerging economies and the broader Global South. He added that India's role is expected to grow further, rooted in its strong economic performance and leadership in global forums, advocating for a new economic order grounded in international law and respect for the United Nations Charter.

"This year would be very important in order to continue enhancing the cooperation and the collaboration between the BRICS countries, but also with the rest of the Global South. The role of India will be growing in the future, according to the economic results that India has achieved in the last year. And we will continue with India to be in the leadership of the Global South, promoting a new economic order based on international law and the respect for the UN charter," the Cuban envoy noted.

India's Official Stance

Following the US's strikes on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of its ousted leader, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, India issued a statement reaffirming New Delhi's "support to the well-being and safety of the people" of the Latin American country.

"We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," the Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement.

A Message to the United States

Asked whether India should play a part in resolving the South American crisis, the ambassador said that while he could not suggest specific actions, he believes all nations could contribute by sending a message to the United States, urging that unilateral military aggression against a sovereign country is not a solution, whether in Venezuela, Cuba or elsewhere.

"I cannot even suggest what to do or not, but I think that everybody could contribute by sending a message to the US government that military aggression and unilateral actions against a sovereign country will never be easy and will never be a way to solve or understand our outstanding problems, not with Venezuela, not with Cuba," he stated.

Background of the Venezuela Crisis

The Cuban Ambassador's remarks come amid growing geopolitical tension over Venezuela following the US's "large-scale strike" and the capture of its former President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife on Saturday.

Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and are currently facing trial. (ANI)