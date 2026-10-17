India and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) held talks to strengthen cooperation on migration and mobility. IOM Director General Amy Pope met MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh and other officials to discuss global trends and opportunities.

India and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) discussed ongoing initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation on migration and mobility on Friday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, held talks with Amy Pope, Director General of the IOM, during her official visit to India. “Pleased to meet Ms Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organisation for Migration. Discussed ongoing initiatives to further strengthen India-IOM cooperation in the areas of migration and mobility,” MoS Singh posted on X.

Discussions on Global Migration Trends

Earlier on Friday, Indian authorities and the IOM discussed global migration and mobility trends, alongside strategies to broaden India’s prospects in this domain. The meeting took place between Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA, and IOM Director General Amy Pope in New Delhi. “Secretary CPV OIA Sripriya Ranganathan and Ms Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organisation for Migration, held discussions about global migration and mobility trends and ways of expanding India’s opportunities in this situation,” the MEA posted on X.

Focus on Ethical Recruitment and Labour Pathways

On Thursday, Amy Pope met Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in New Delhi. Both officials discussed cooperation, skills recognition, ethical recruitment protocols and regular labour pathways designed to safeguard workers while expanding professional opportunities. Following their discussion, Amy Pope stated on X, “Skills can open doors, but mobility must be safe and work for people. With Labour Minister Shobha Karandlaje today, we discussed practical cooperation on skills recognition, ethical recruitment and regular labour pathways that protect workers and expand opportunity.”

Engagement with Workers in Chennai

Additionally, Pope met workers in Chennai who receive assistance from the IOM through Mobile Worker Resource Centres. “In Chennai, I met workers who get help from IOM right where they live and work, through Mobile Worker Resource Centres. Good information, at the right time, can change a life. With private sector partners, UN Migration is helping more workers get this support,” Amy Pope posted on X.

Background: Previous Engagements

Earlier in May this year, MoS Singh met Pope on the sidelines of the International Migration Review Forum 2026 in New York. During that meeting, both officials discussed expanding and diversifying regular migration pathways, alongside India’s proactive approach to implementing the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) and various IOM activities across the country. (ANI)