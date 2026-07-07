India and Indonesia discussed cooperation on the BrahMos missile, integrating India's UPI with Indonesia's QRIS payment system, and collaboration in mining and critical minerals to elevate bilateral defence and strategic economic ties.

Deepening Defence, Digital and Economic Cooperation

India and Indonesia discussed cooperation on the BrahMos missile system as part of efforts to elevate bilateral defence ties, while also reviewing progress on integrating India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Indonesia's QRIS payment system and expanding collaboration in the mining and critical minerals sector.

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BrahMos Missile System

Speaking to the media in a special press briefing on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Ministry of External Affair's Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said BrahMos figured prominently in the discussions as the two countries seek to strengthen industry-to-industry cooperation in defence.

"BrahMos was discussed. It is an important part of the industry-to-industry collaboration that we are trying to develop, taking our defence cooperation relationship to the next level. However, commercial agreements are not discussed at the highest level. Those are left for the companies to sort out. It is an important area of collaboration and there were extensive discussions on that," Tandon said.

UPI-QRIS Payment Integration

On the proposed integration of India's UPI and Indonesia's QRIS digital payment systems, Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty said the negotiations are at an advanced stage and expressed confidence that the process would be completed by the end of the year.

"We hope to conclude the discussions and the technology integration very soon. This is work in progress at a very advanced stage and since both the leaders have expressed interest that we quickly do it, I'm sure the message has gone out to people who are negotiating it to quickly conclude those negotiations. I'm hopeful that by the end of the year, we will find integration between QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard) and UPI," Chakravorty said.

Mining and Critical Minerals

Tandon also highlighted mining and critical minerals as a key pillar of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting that the sector offers significant opportunities for long-term economic cooperation.

"This is an important area of our economic cooperation and falls under the comprehensive strategic partnership because mining and critical minerals have become a very important issue for both countries. We have a great demand. We have an industry that is capable of investing. Indonesia has considerable resources in this area, and this is a basis for a very close economic collaboration on this," he said.

The discussions reflected the growing emphasis by both sides on expanding cooperation across defence, digital connectivity and strategic economic sectors as India and Indonesia seek to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi Addresses Indian Community in Jakarta

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora and in a post on X expressed his gratitude to the community. "The atmosphere at the community programme in Jakarta was truly euphoric! Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian diaspora," he said.

The atmosphere at the community programme in Jakarta was truly euphoric! Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/CeKhUvUnv7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

He underlined how President Prabowo Subianto's presence and address to the community program made the event more special.

"Delighted that my friend, President Prabowo Subianto, joined the community programme in Jakarta and made the occasion even more memorable. His address clearly reflected his affection for the people of India," PM Modi said on X.

Delighted that my friend, President Prabowo Subianto, joined the community programme in Jakarta and made the occasion even more memorable. His address clearly reflected his affection for the people of India.@prabowo pic.twitter.com/czNiyvM0nj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X shared snippets from the warm and enthusiastic welcome at the Indian Community reception in Jakakta.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister commended the Indian diaspora for its contribution to Indonesia's progress and prosperity and for serving as a living bridge of friendship between the two countries. PM conveyed that India was committed to act as a force multiplier for bringing progress and prosperity in Indonesia and in the ASEAN region, he said.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2074499060518760471?s=20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day state-visit to Indonesia. (ANI)