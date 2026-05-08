EAM S Jaishankar handed over an India-assisted Agro Passion Fruit processing facility in Suriname's capital, Paramaribo, reaffirming India's commitment as a trusted development partner to the nation and the Global South.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) handed over an India-assisted Agro Passion Fruit processing facility in Suriname's capital of Paramaribo as part of his ongoing three-nation tour to the Caribbean, reaffirming India's commitment as a trusted development partner to the nation and the Global South.

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A Symbol of Value Addition and Self-Reliance

Jaishankar, accompanied by Suriname's Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva and Agriculture Minister Mike Noersalim, described the project as a symbol of value addition, self-reliance and inclusive growth.

"India's Development Partnership in Action! Joined FM Melvin Bouva and Agriculture Minister Mike Noersalim at the handing over of the Agro Passion Fruit processing facility in Paramaribo, Suriname. Built with Indian assistance, this project is a commitment to value addition and self-reliance. Reaffirms India as a trusted development partner of Suriname," the EAM stated in a post on X.

Speaking at the event, Jaishankar said India's agricultural transformation over the last decade has been driven by policy support, technology, resources and value addition, adding that the journey was not only about food and economic security but also about achieving inclusive growth.

He noted that the project originated following discussions during the India-COFCOR ministerial meeting, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach towards the Global South, adding that the fruit processing facility would help empower local enterprises, create opportunities for farmers and support rural women in Suriname.

"Agriculture journey is not just a journey towards food and economic security. It is also a journey of more inclusive growth. And that is exactly the message today that I would like to reiterate as we gather here to hand over what is to me a very important micro- and small-enterprise development project concerning the food processing industry of Suriname," the EAM said.

'Human-Centric' Partnership

The EAM said Suriname's decision to prioritise a fruit processing installation reflected its focus on strengthening local enterprise and value addition. He also welcomed the Surinamese government's efforts to promote passion fruit cultivation through incentive schemes and noted that the machinery could be adapted for processing other fruits in the future.

"We completely understand why, when this offer of projects was made to our CARICOM partners, Suriname chose to identify a fruit processing installation as its preferred priority and selected this site for erecting this particular plant," Jaishanakar stated.

Highlighting broader India-Suriname ties, Jaishankar said India's cooperation with Suriname has remained "human-centric" and directly impacted the lives of ordinary citizens through initiatives such as food grain supplies, quick-impact community projects, disaster preparedness systems and capacity-building efforts.

"Our commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world as one family -- is demonstrated not just in words but through specific projects and activities," he said.

Jaishankar further underlined that India's cooperation with Suriname spans multiple sectors, including health, energy, sports and skill development, and assured continued support for Suriname's developmental priorities.

Strengthening Bilateral and Cultural Ties

Following the handing over ceremony, Jaishankar visited the Lalla Rookh Museum, dedicated to Indo-Surinamese heritage.

"Visited the Lalla Rookh museum of Indo-Surinamese heritage. The courage and resilience of Girmityas continue to inspire generations and remain at the heart of our enduring friendship," he stated in a separate post on X.

The External Affairs Minister also met Suriname National Assembly Chair Michael Ashwin Adhin and discussed bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

"Pleasure to meet National Assembly Chair Michael Ashwin Adhin this morning. A warm and productive discussion on India-Suriname cooperation in various domains. Recognised the importance of Parliamentary exchanges between our two democracies," Jaishankar said in a separate post. (ANI)