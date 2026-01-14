India and Greece held their inaugural Joint Services Staff Talks in New Delhi, a landmark meeting to bolster defence and security cooperation. The talks focused on expanding military-to-military engagement, exchange programmes, and capability development.

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral defence ties, India and Greece successfully conducted the inaugural India-Greece Joint Services Staff Talks in New Delhi. The landmark meeting underscored the growing convergence between the two countries in the realm of defence and security cooperation.

The talks were co-chaired by senior officials from India's Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the Hellenic National Defence General Staff of Greece. Senior representatives from both sides engaged in detailed discussions aimed at expanding the scope and depth of military-to-military cooperation, reflecting the shared strategic outlook of the two nations.

Expanding Bilateral Military Cooperation

In a post on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said, "The inaugural India-Greece Joint Services Staff Talks were successfully conducted at New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by senior officials from #HQIDS and the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, Greece with a focus on further expanding bilateral military cooperation. The discussions encompassed exchange programmes, #CapabilityDevelopment and measures to enhance military-to-military engagement. Ongoing defence engagements and initiatives were comprehensively reviewed, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening #StrategicCooperation and strengthening defence ties. This engagement will herald a new era in India-Greece #DefenceRelations, marked by enhanced mutual trust and a shared commitment to regional and #GlobalSecurity."

A key focus of the deliberations was on enhancing collaboration through structured exchange programmes, capability development initiatives, and practical measures to strengthen operational engagement between the armed forces of India and Greece. The discussions also reviewed existing defence engagements and ongoing initiatives, ensuring continuity while identifying new opportunities for cooperation across domains.

Building on Maritime Security Dialogue

Last month, the India-Greece Maritime Security Dialogue was held for the first time in the Greek capital of Athens, where both nations held comprehensive discussions on strengthening cooperation across key maritime domains.

Strengthening Naval Collaboration and Connectivity

"The two sides exchanged assessments of the maritime environment in the Mediterranean, Arctic and the Indo-Pacific regions. They conferred on ways to sustain a secure and safe maritime environment conducive to economic growth and prosperity through bilateral cooperation as well as engagement in multilateral fora. They explored avenues for cooperation towards enhanced maritime domain awareness, sustainable development of marine economy, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, Naval collaboration as well improving maritime connectivity with an increased engagement in shipping sectors," the statement by Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

Reaffirming the commitment to deepen maritime ties, both sides expressed willingness to advance cooperation across all identified areas. They agreed to hold the next round of talks in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date, following progress on deliverables from this historic inaugural dialogue. (ANI)