Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, at a Holocaust Remembrance Day event, said India is 'too familiar with mindless brutality' like the Hamas attack, citing its own experience with cross-border terrorism and reiterating solidarity with Israel.

Drawing a parallel between the October 2023, Hamas terror attack on Israel, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday said that India is "too familiar with such mindless brutality" and has its own share of experience as a victim of cross-border terrorism, in a veiled reference to the April 2025 terrorist attack which killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Addressing the International Holocaust Remembrance Day event held at the Embassy of Israel in the national capital New Delhi, Misri said India immediately empathises with nations that face terrorism, recalling the killing of around 1,200 Israeli nationals and the abduction of hundreds during the Hamas attack.

"India is unfortunately too familiar with such mindless brutality, having been a victim of cross-border terrorism ourselves. We empathise immediately with those who undergo the same tragedy," Misri said.

He noted that India had strongly condemned the October 7 attack and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement of solidarity with Israel. "This is why we not only condemned this horrific terrorist attack and hostage-taking, but also our Prime Minister clearly stated that India stands with the people of Israel in the fight against terrorism," he added.

Lessons of History Remain Relevant

Reflecting on the significance of Holocaust remembrance, the Foreign Secretary said the lessons of history remain deeply relevant today. "The Holocaust did not begin with the extinguishing of life. It began with words--words of hatred, words of dehumanisation, words of exclusion," Misri said, warning against the normalisation of prejudice, discrimination and silence.

He said remembering the victims of the Holocaust is both an act of moral courage and a solemn commitment to ensure that such crimes against humanity are never repeated. Misri also paid tribute to Holocaust survivors, acknowledging their resilience in the face of unimaginable suffering.

"It began when prejudice was normalised. When discrimination was institutionalised. And when silence replaced conscience. We must remember the victims, not only for the tragedy that they endured, but also as a commitment to ensure that such crimes against humanity never occur again. These acts of remembrance are acts of moral courage and ensure that 'never again' is not merely a slogan but equally a solemn responsibility. On this occasion, we also pay tribute to the survivors who endured unimaginable suffering yet chose life and chose resilience," the Foreign Secretary added.

India Reaffirms Stance, Backs Peace Efforts

Reaffirming India's principled position, Misri said terrorism must be condemned in all its forms and manifestations, adding that India has consistently supported genuine efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in West Asia.

Referring to recent developments, Misri said the Gaza Peace Plan, spearheaded by the US to end the war in the region, offers a viable pathway to long-term, sustainable peace. "The ceasefire and the release of hostages have brought immense relief, as hostages are reunited with their families," he said, expressing hope that these efforts would lead to a peaceful and durable resolution of regional conflicts.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on January 27, is observed to remember the six million Jews killed under the Nazi regime during World War II, seen as an act of antisemitism. According to the United Nations, this date was chosen as it marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau German Nazi Concentration and Death Camp on January 27, 1945. (ANI)