India and the EU held their inaugural Tech Business Forum in New Delhi to deepen digital and trade ties under the Trade and Technology Council. The forum focused on boosting private sector collaboration in AI, semiconductors, and cybersecurity.

India and the European Union hosted the first Tech Business Forum on Thursday here in the national capital-- a key step in deepening digital and trade ties under the Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

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An official statement by the European Union noted that building on the Comprehensive Strategic Agenda Towards 2030, agreed by EU and Indian leaders earlier this year, the forum brought together businesses, policymakers, researchers, think tanks and civil society. The event focused on strengthening private sector collaboration and identifying opportunities for joint innovation and growth. As per the statement, the Forum was organised by the EU Delegation to India and Bhutan and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It was supported by key industry partners, including the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). A Team Europe initiative, Ambassadors from Lithuania Diana Mickeviciene and Sweden Jan Thesleff, alongside representatives from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, alongside the EU Ambassador Herve Delphin.

Boosting Private Sector Collaboration

"Over 100 European and Indian tech companies took part in discussions on areas of advanced technologies including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, data governance and digital public infrastructure, focusing on how to boost private sector collaboration. Participants explored ways to strengthen interoperability, cooperate on standards, and facilitate market access, aiming to unlock new opportunities for businesses in both regions. The forum also emphasised the importance of co-creation across industry, research, and innovation ecosystems, marking the beginning of a more action-driven phase of TTC cooperation,' the statement said.

Operationalising Strategic Agreements

It highlighted that the Forum also serves as a mechanism to operationalise both the recently concluded EU-India Free Trade Agreement and the Administrative Arrangement on Advanced Electronic Signatures and Seals signed under TTC in January 2026, catalysing business-to-business cooperation between the two economic powerhouses.

Additionally, the recently launched European Legal Gateway Office in India serves as a pilot initiative to facilitate mobility of Indian ICT professionals, students and researchers to the EU and address the EU Digital Decade target of 20 million ICT specialists by 2030.

A Strategic Partnership for the Digital Age

The statement noted how at the core of the partnership, is a shared commitment to leveraging digital technologies to drive competitiveness, ensure trusted governance, and build resilient value chains.

"India's rapidly expanding digital economy, characterised by its large-scale digital public infrastructure, vibrant innovation ecosystem, and ambitious national initiatives in semiconductors, telecoms, and AI, positions it as a strategic partner for the EU. Together, both regions are well-placed to shape global digital standards and frameworks, ensuring that technological advancements are inclusive, secure, and beneficial for all," it added.

Official Endorsements

Speaking at the event, Herve Delphin, EU Ambassador to India, highlighted the importance of the EU-India Technology partnership: "In today's fragmented world, working with trusted partners like India is essential to diversify supply chains and reduce over-reliance on certain sources and geographies. Europe brings strengths in advanced technology, innovation and regulation, while India offers scale, talent, and dynamic technological applications. We have shared principles on data privacy and people-centred technology. The Trade and Technology Council reflects our joint determination to make our ecosystems work together and harness our complementarities, using the full potential created by the FTA. Businesses, researchers, and investors have a key role in turning policies into concrete realisations. Today's forum, the first of its kind, demonstrated that stakeholders from both sides recognise the impressive potential of EU-India tech cooperation, which together cover a quarter of world's demography and a quarter of the world's GDP."

S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, shared his thoughts in the opening session, "When we talk about trust in partnership, India and the EU stand on common ground - not just as allies, but as architects of a future where technology serves humanity, not the other way around. This is more than shared values; it's a shared responsibility. In a world where resilience depends on diversified supply chains, our collaboration isn't just strategic, it's essential and can deliver real global impact."

Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, reinforced this optimism in his closing remarks: "In this evolving landscape, the India EU partnership stands out for its predictability, credibility and strategic depth."

Future Outlook

The statement underlined that the forum's outcomes will help shape the next steps in India-EU digital and trade cooperation, ensuring that business and innovation remain central to the partnership. (ANI)

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