Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met EU's Kaja Kallas to launch the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership. The pact aims to bolster cooperation in defence, counterterrorism, and cyber security, reflecting shared democratic values.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the three service Chiefs met with a high level European Union delegation led by Kaja Kallas , EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Tuesday. This meeting comes as India and the European Union mark a coming together to form a Security and Defence Partnership. This partnership is a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence capabilities, counterterrorism, and cyber and maritime security.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shared Values and Practical Cooperation

Speaking during the meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The shared values of democracy, pluralism, federalism, and the rule of law support India's growing partnership with the European Union. Together we aim to translate these shared values into practical cooperation for global security, sustainable growth, and inclusive prosperity."

"The signing of the technology and defence partnership between India and the European Union is a reflection of this trust in action and it brings us together in an increasingly complex global environment. I hope the increased momentum of India-EU partnership in economic, defense, and people-to-people connect will bring the two ancient civilizations much closer," he added.

EU Hails Partnership as a 'Milestone'

Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas said, "Thank you very much for welcoming us and yesterday, Republic Day was quite an experience. Thank you for that as well...It was a proud moment to see that our operations were also a part of this parade. It shows how we have been able to work together. The signing of the Security and Defence Partnership is a milestone, and we can build on that. There is so much more we can work together on in the multilateral fora, as well as bilaterally, to further develop defence cooperation. I really look forward to our discussions today and further cooperation in the future"

Details of the Security and Defence Partnership

According to the European Council, the Security and Defence Partnerships form a key pillar of the EU's efforts to promote peace and security both in Europe and globally, serving as a new framework to deepen bilateral relations with non-EU countries in a mutually beneficial manner.

The signing of the partnership will formally take place during the 16th India-EU Summit set to take place later today. The President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, are also on a State Visit to India and will co-chair the summit.

On Monday, Kaja Kallas posted on X that the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership will be signed on Tuesday. She said there was strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and the EU is seizing it. "There is strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and we are seizing it," she said.

The Vice President of the European Commission noted that the partnership will take the relationship forward between the two sides and "will deliver concrete results in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism." With the signing of the deal, India becomes the third Asian country to have such a deal with the EU after Japan and South Korea.

A Pillar of EU's Strategic Compass

According to the European Council, partnerships are a cornerstone of the EU's Strategic Compass, adopted in March 2022, which outlines the bloc's approach to security and defence in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Through the Strategic Compass, the EU committed to engaging more consistently and comprehensively with its bilateral partners and to developing tailored partnerships based on shared values and interests. Under the framework, security and defence partnerships are signed by the EU's High Representative on behalf of the European Union, following Council authorisation. While tailored to each partner country's specific priorities, the partnerships cover a broad spectrum of cooperation areas. These include peacebuilding, conflict prevention and crisis management, as well as defence initiatives and capability development. (ANI)