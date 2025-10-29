A European Parliament trade delegation met EAM S Jaishankar and Rajya Sabha's Harivansh Singh in Delhi. Both sides discussed strengthening ties and expressed confidence in concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) soon.

EU Delegation Meets Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

A Parliamentary Delegation from the European Parliament's Committee of International Trade Affairs, led by Cristina Maestre, INTA Standing Rapporteur for India, called on Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha at the Parliament House. Harivansh Narayan Singh said both parties discussed the India-EU FTA.

In a post on X, he said, "It was a pleasure to meet the Members of the International Trade Committee, European Parliament in Delhi. India and the EU are two of the largest and most vibrant democracies. We discussed ways to build on the momentum to strengthen our Parliamentary exchanges. Both sides expressed confidence in concluding the India-EU FTA soon." It was a pleasure to meet the Members of the International Trade Committee, European Parliament in Delhi. India and the EU are two of the largest and most vibrant democracies. n/1 pic.twitter.com/RrBGiFCbPv — Harivansh (@harivansh1956) October 29, 2025

Talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met a delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade in Delhi. Both parties discussed ways to maximise convergences and deepen cooperation between India and the European Union.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Pleased to meet the delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade INTA today in Delhi. Discussed how India & the European Union can maximize convergences and deepen cooperation. This can stabilize the global economy and strengthen democratic forces. The early conclusion of the India-EU FTA can make a big difference to these objectives." Pleased to meet delegation of European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade #INTA today in Delhi. Discussed how India & the European Union can maximize convergences and deepen cooperation. This can stabilize the global economy and strengthen democratic forces. The… pic.twitter.com/5P55MFNAVh — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2025

EU Ambassador Hails FTA Progress

Earlier in the day, the European Union's Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, hailed the progress made in the India-EU FTA talks held in Brussels and said that they aimed to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

Ambassador Delphin said, "Positive momentum in India-EU FTA talks in Brussels. Substantial progress. EU and India in continuous negotiation mode, aiming to reach an agreement by the end of the year." In a post on X, he shared remarks by Maros Sefcovic, the Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, who thanked Minister Piyush Goyal for the discussions. "We share the common objective, that is to deliver on the mandate given to us by President von der Leyen and PM Modi," Sefcovic said. (ANI)