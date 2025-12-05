Russian President Vladimir Putin received a ceremonial welcome and attended a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. In a joint statement with PM Modi, the leaders condemned terror attacks and reaffirmed their commitment to combatting terrorism.

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin attended dinner hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening. Russian President Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu received Russian President Putin upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Counter-Terrorism

India and Russia on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation to combat terrorism, extremism, transnational organised crime, money laundering, terrorist financing, and illicit drug trafficking.

In the Joint Statement following the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned terrorist attacks in India and Russia, including the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir and the Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow. "The two Leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to preventing and countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border movement of terrorists and terrorist financing networks and safe havens. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in India in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and in Russia at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22, 2024," added the statement.

Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Earlier on the day, Russian President Putin was welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he received a ceremonial welcome and the tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. The ceremonial welcome was accorded at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, following which, Putin inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Russian, Indian national anthems were played to welcome Putin. The Russian President is on a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu and Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced each other to the dignitaries from each other's country. Among the Russian dignitaries included Russian defence minister Andrey Belousov and Kremlin aide Dmitry Peskov.

PM Modi Welcomes 'Friend' Putin

Four years after their last in-person interaction on Indian soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to share the stage once again in the national capital oday for bilateral talks. Since their last meeting here in December 2021, Putin arrived in the national capital on Thursday and PM Modi broke with protocol to greet him on the tarmac.

Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi welcomed Putin with a hug. Modi, in a post on X, stated that the "friendship" between the two leaders is a "time-tested one" and he was delighted to welcome Putin back to India after four years.

Both leaders shared the same car ride to Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the Prime Minister Modi where Putin was gifted a copy of the sacred Bhagwad Gita. "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

He is scheduled to depart the country late this evening. (ANI)