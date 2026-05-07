India and the EU held talks to strengthen their strategic partnership. They also launched a joint 15.2 million euro initiative to develop advanced recycling technologies for EV batteries, aiming to bolster critical mineral supply chains.

India-EU Strategic Partnership

India and the European Union (EU) held discussions on strengthening their strategic partnership and expanding cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Secretary (West) Sibi George on Wednesday met the EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific, Maria Castillo Fernandez, to review bilateral engagement and explore ways to deepen India-EU cooperation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the spokesperson said, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge received EU Special Envoy for Indo-Pacific Ms. Maria Castillo Fernandez and held discussions on deepening India-EU Strategic Partnership." Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge received EU Special Envoy for Indo-Pacific Ms. Maria Castillo Fernandez and held discussions on deepening India-EU Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/Ve4t22uWtb — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 6, 2026

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, India and the European Union also launched a joint initiative worth 15.2 million euros (around Rs 169 crore) to develop advanced recycling technologies for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, as both sides look to strengthen critical mineral supply chains and support the transition towards a circular economy. The initiative was launched under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Working Group 2 on Green and Clean Energy Technologies. According to a release by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, the "third coordinated call for proposals focused on the Recycling of EV Batteries" was announced on May 5, with the submission deadline set for September 15, 2026.

India's Recent Diplomatic Engagements

Focus on Counter-Terrorism

In terms of previous diplomatic engagements, on April 25, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi Georgemet, met with Annalena Baerbock, President of the United Nations General Assembly, on the global fight against terrorism. In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George had a productive meeting with President of the United Nations General Assembly Ms. Annalena Baerbock on diverse issues, including peace and security, development, reformed multilateralism and the global fight against terrorism."

Meanwhile, on April 24, George held talks on threats of terrorism with Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George met Mr. Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, and discussed India's strong cooperation with United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism in countering the threat of terrorism."

Push for UN Reforms and Global South's Voice

India had reiterated its strong commitment to multilateralism and called for greater representation of the Global South during a high-level meeting at the United Nations. According to Jaiswal, George met the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to discuss key global issues, including UN reforms. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the UN." He added, "Secretary (West) underscored India's strong commitment to multilateralism."

The spokesperson further said that both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting a greater voice to the Global South, which the spokesperson said, "India has consistently championed" through initiatives including the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. He further said, "Both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting greater voice to the Global South, which India has consistently championed, including through initiatives such as India-UN Development Partnership Fund."

Meanwhile, on April 20 (local time), India pushed for long-pending reforms of the United Nations Security Council during the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) meeting at the UN. (ANI)