India and Egypt reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties during the 11th Joint Defence Committee meeting in Cairo. Highlighting defence as a key pillar of their strategic partnership, inaugural Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks were also held.

India-Egypt Reaffirm Defence Cooperation at JDC Meeting

India and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation during the 11th India-Egypt Joint Defence Committee (JDC) meeting held in Cairo from April 20 to 22.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, both sides highlighted defence ties as a key pillar of their strategic partnership.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "The 11th India-Egypt Joint Defence Committee meeting was held in Cairo from 20th to 22nd April 2026. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening defence ties, a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership. Inaugural Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks were also held."

The 11th #IndiaEgypt Joint Defence Committee meeting was held in Cairo from 20th to 22nd April 2026. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening defence ties, a key pillar of the #StrategicPartnership. Inaugural Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks were also held.… pic.twitter.com/H6yZ98krUx — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) April 23, 2026

Key Engagements and Tributes

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, while the Egyptian delegation was led by Staff Maj Gen Ahmed Mohamed Omar of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

The Indian delegation paid tribute at the Heliopolis War Memorial and also held engagements with Commander of the Egyptian Air Force Lt Gen Amr Abdel Rahman Saqr.

In another post on the thread, the ministry said, "The Indian delegation laid a wreath at Heliopolis War Memorial, honouring Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during the World Wars, and called on Commander of the Egyptian Air Force Lt Gen Amr Abdel Rahman Saqr."

The Indian delegation laid a wreath at Heliopolis War Memorial, honouring Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during the World Wars, and called on Commander of the Egyptian Air Force Lt Gen Amr Abdel Rahman Saqr. pic.twitter.com/eBvVYnpMLi — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) April 23, 2026

The meeting underscored the growing defence cooperation between India and Egypt, as both countries continued to expand their strategic partnership.

India, Germany Bolster Defence Ties with New Agreements

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, during the three-day official visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, India and Germany signed and exchanged the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and an Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training here, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the strategic defence partnership between the two countries.

The agreements were signed during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's three-day official visit to the European nation.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, the agreements are expected to strengthen institutional collaboration between the two sides and broaden opportunities for joint training, capacity building, and capability development in the defence sector.

Singh and his German counterpart, the Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, were present during the agreement signing and exchange.

Earlier, both leaders held bilateral talks in Berlin, during which both sides reviewed a broad spectrum of bilateral security and defence cooperation, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, with a special focus on niche technologies.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance military-to-military engagement as a key pillar of the bilateral Strategic Partnership. (ANI)