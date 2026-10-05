A new international assessment has revealed growing challenges for HIV services across multiple regions, raising concerns about access to essential supplies and the continuity of prevention, testing and treatment programs.

Supply shortages affecting HIV prevention, testing and treatment services are becoming increasingly visible across several countries, according to a new assessment that highlights growing pressure on healthcare providers following recent reductions in international aid funding.

The findings come from a survey conducted by the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), which gathered responses from 40 member associations operating in different parts of the world. The assessment found that many organizations providing HIV-related healthcare are experiencing difficulties maintaining consistent access to essential medical products.

According to the survey, more than half of responding organizations reported running out of at least one key HIV-related product during the past year. The shortages have affected a range of services, including testing, prevention and treatment.

The report also found that at the time the survey was conducted, 40 per cent of participating organizations had completely exhausted supplies of at least one product, while 60 per cent reported critically low stock levels.

Among the products experiencing the greatest strain were HIV rapid diagnostic tests and pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP, a medication used to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV.

Healthcare providers say these shortages are beginning to affect service delivery in communities that depend heavily on regular access to testing and prevention tools.

The findings have intensified concerns about whether recent funding reductions could undermine progress made over many years in expanding HIV care and prevention programs.

Testing And Prevention Supplies Face The Greatest Pressure

The survey identified HIV rapid diagnostic tests as the most severely affected product category.

Nearly every participating organization offers HIV testing services, yet a significant number reported either low supplies or complete stock depletion. As a result, numerous providers indicated that maintaining uninterrupted testing services has become increasingly difficult.

PrEP supplies also emerged as a major concern.

Both oral and injectable forms of the medication experienced shortages among several responding organizations. Healthcare professionals noted that interruptions in prevention services can create additional challenges for people who rely on consistent access to medication.

The survey further indicated that supply concerns extend beyond testing and prevention products.

Organizations operating across the Arab world, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean reported varying levels of difficulty accessing other HIV-related items, including condoms and antiretroviral medicines.

Experts involved in the assessment emphasized that many healthcare networks already possess the infrastructure, workforce and community relationships needed to deliver services effectively. However, they warned that gaps in supply chains are making those efforts more difficult.

Funding Concerns Raise Questions About Future Progress

The shortages come against the backdrop of broader concerns about global HIV financing.

According to figures cited in the report, an estimated 40.9 million people were living with HIV worldwide last year. During the same period, there were approximately 570,000 AIDS-related deaths and 1.2 million new HIV infections recorded globally.

Public health organizations have increasingly warned that financial pressures could slow or reverse progress achieved over recent decades.

The report notes that HIV responses in many countries experienced disruption following aid reductions implemented in recent years. Funding challenges have affected procurement systems, service continuity and the ability of organizations to maintain sufficient inventories of critical health products.

Earlier assessments from international agencies also raised concerns that reduced financial support could contribute to a resurgence of HIV-related challenges if essential services become harder to access.

Healthcare providers responding to the survey stressed that reliable supplies remain fundamental to prevention and treatment strategies.

They warned that shortages do not remain isolated to individual clinics but can affect broader community health outcomes when testing, treatment and prevention services become less available.

The latest findings therefore serve as an indicator of pressures currently emerging across parts of the global HIV response network.