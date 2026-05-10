EAM S Jaishankar, during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, highlighted the deepening engagement with the Indian-origin community and recalled PM Modi's decision to extend OCI eligibility to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora.

India Extends OCI Eligibility for Trinidad and Tobago Diaspora

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) highlighted India's deepening engagement with the Indian-origin community in Trinidad and Tobago, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement extending Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) eligibility to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora. The minister also highlighted the growing interest in the programme.

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Addressing the historic Nelson Island, alongside Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Jaishankar said the initiative reflected India's commitment to strengthening ancestral and cultural ties with the Caribbean nation's Indian-origin population. In a post on X, Jaishankar shared his remarks delivered at the site "where the Girmitiyas first arrived." My remarks at the historic Nelson Island where the Girmitiyas first arrived. With @PM_Kamla #TrinidadAndTobago https://t.co/yT8IhLdmhc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2026

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's earlier outreach to the country, Jaishankar said, "Prime Minister Modi, during his visit, had announced the issuance of Overseas of India Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation." He added that interest in the program was increasing rapidly, noting, "I understand that a number of OCI applications received by the High Commission are growing, and it'll be our endeavour to facilitate others who may not necessarily have the access to the required paperwork."

Visit to Historic Nelson Island

Earlier on Saturday (local time), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Nelson Island, the historic site where the first Girmitiyas arrived in Trinidad and Tobago. Jaishankar joined Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for a Quick Impact Project on Nelson Island.

Reflecting on the visit, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Joined PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for a Quick Impact Project on Nelson Island, where the first Indians arrived in Trinidad and Tobago. Supported by Indian assistance, this will preserve and showcase the shared heritage of an enduring journey."

Jaishankar Concludes Caribbean Tour

Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) concluded his visit to Trinidad and Tobago with an interaction with the Indian community, highlighting the enduring cultural and historical bonds shared between the two countries. Jaishankar was on a three-nation tour to the Caribbean from May 2 to May 10.

Jaishankar concluded his high-level visits to Jamaica and Suriname between May 2 and 7, marking a significant push in India's engagement with these countries.

Background: PM Modi's 2025 Outreach

Earlier in July 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, had announced the decision to issue Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago, as noted in the joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. The joint statement on PM Modi's official visit to Trinidad and Tobago had underlined how May 30, 2025, marked the 180th anniversary of the arrival of the first Indian immigrants to Trinidad and Tobago.

Both PM Modi and PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar had recognised the importance of Nelson Island as a location for Cultural Tourism and the need for Digitisation of Indian Arrival and other Records at the National Archives. "Prime Minister Modi also announced a decision of the Government of India to issue Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago," MEA noted. (ANI)