During VP C P Radhakrishnan's visit, India handed over the final homes of Phase III of the Indian Housing Project in Sri Lanka. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called it a major milestone in the flagship grant assistance initiative.

Indian Housing Project Milestone

Highlighting India's development partnership with Sri Lanka, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday said the final tranche of houses under Phase III of the Indian Housing Project has been completed and handed over during Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's visit, marking a major milestone in the flagship initiative. "In addition, during the same community reception, the Vice President also announced the completion and handing over of the final tranche of houses under phase three of the Indian housing project," Misri said during a special briefing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He noted that Phase III included 4,000 houses for estate workers across Sri Lanka's Central, Uva and Southern Provinces, adding that the majority had already been delivered. "3,855 units under phase three had already been handed over, and during this visit, the remaining 145 units have been completed and handed over, marking a significant milestone in the progress of the Indian housing project," he said.

Describing the scale of India's commitment, Misri underlined that the project remains one of New Delhi's largest grant assistance initiatives abroad. "Some of you may be aware that the overall project, which was announced close to 15 years ago, has an overall commitment of nearly 1,835 crore Indian rupees. It's a flagship grant assistance project in Sri Lanka. If I'm not mistaken, it's probably the largest such Indian grant assistance project outside of India," he said.

He added that 50,000 houses have already been completed under the initiative, while work on an additional phase is underway. "50,000 houses have already been completed under this project, and work on a fourth phase comprising 10,000 houses is now underway," Misri said.

Vice President's Engagements

The Foreign Secretary also outlined the Vice President's engagements, including visits to religious sites and interactions with beneficiaries. "The Vice President concluded the day's engagements by visiting and praying at the Kathiresan Temple and the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo," he said, adding that Radhakrishnan would travel to Nuwara Eliya to meet beneficiaries at Liddisdale Estate and visit housing sites constructed by India.

Additional Development Projects Announced

Misri further highlighted additional development initiatives announced during the visit, including infrastructure restoration projects. "One is the announcement of the resumption of train services on the restored northern railway line... and the other one is the announcement of the completion of the installation of three more Bailey Bridges restoring connectivity in areas that had been impacted by Cyclone Dithwa," he said.

New MoUs for Provincial Development

He also pointed to new Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Sri Lanka focusing on post-disaster reconstruction and development in the Eastern Province. "Essentially, this is a first set of six priority projects under the multi-sectoral grant assistance for the Eastern Province... This includes a women's empowerment project for the establishment of batik training centres... the establishment of a premature baby unit... the construction of an eye, ENT and mental health unit...," Misri said, listing key initiatives.

He also flagged the signing of an MoU for a major healthcare facility. "This is the conclusion of an MOU for the construction of a four-story medical ward complex at the District General Hospital in Mullaitivu," he said.

A Key Strategic Partnership

Reiterating India's broader strategic outlook, Misri said Sri Lanka continues to remain central to New Delhi's regional priorities. "I just want to conclude by emphasising once again that Sri Lanka remains a key partner in India's 'SAGAR' vision as well as its 'Neighbourhood First' policy," he said.

He added that the Vice President's visit -- the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Vice President to Sri Lanka -- is expected to further strengthen ties between the two countries. "This historic first-ever bilateral visit by the Vice President of India to Sri Lanka... will further reinforce the centuries-old people-to-people ties that bind India and Sri Lanka," Misri said. (ANI)