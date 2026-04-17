MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says India is closely monitoring West Asia amid US-Iran talks. New Delhi welcomes the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, will attend maritime security talks, and has evacuated over 2,300 Indian nationals from Iran.

India on West Asia Tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday noted that New Delhi is "closely following developments in the West Asian region," as the security situation continues to evolve. During a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about the perceived role of Islamabad in facilitating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. "We are closely following developments in the West Asian region," the spokesperson remarked.

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The Islamabad Peace Talks, held on 11-12 April, marked a historic but inconclusive diplomatic attempt to end the 39-day Gulf War between the United States and Iran. Mediated by Pakistan, the talks were the first high-level, face-to-face negotiations between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Regional Peace and Maritime Security

In the context of the wider regional landscape, Jaiswal also addressed the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon. He stated that "India welcomes a ceasefire and supports all steps towards peace."

The discussion then shifted to maritime security and India's participation in international talks regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Responding to whether India would attend a meeting called by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Jaiswal confirmed that an invitation has been received. "More information will be shared after the meeting," he said, regarding the upcoming session.

Evacuation of Indian Nationals

The spokesperson further detailed the government's efforts to ensure the safety of Indian nationals amidst these regional tensions. He revealed that since the start of the hostilities, India has facilitated the safe return of 2,361 individuals. "Since the outbreak of the conflict, we have helped bring 2,361 Indian citizens safely from Iran to India. Of these, 2,060 came via Armenia and 301 via Azerbaijan. This 2,361 includes 1,041 Indian students, as well as three foreigners: one from Bangladesh, one from Sri Lanka, and one from Guyana," he detailed.

Stance on PoK and Internal Matters

Turning to matters of national sovereignty, the spokesperson dismissed recent objections from Islamabad regarding the PoK provisions in the Delimitation Bill. "On the delimitation exercise, the internal matters of India are internal matters of India, and we reject any attempts to intrude into them or make any such remarks," Jaiswal asserted.

India Withdraws Bid to Host COP33

Regarding global environmental policy, the spokesperson clarified the decision regarding the 33rd UN Climate Change Conference (COP33). "Yes, India has withdrawn. There are several issues that were taken into account, but India remains fully committed to meeting its climate change commitments. We are, or we were, one of the G20 countries which has fully met its Paris commitments, and we continue to build on our green agenda and, at the same time, see how best we can foster greater climate change action worldwide along with our international partners, including through International Solar Alliance and other such initiatives that we have undertaken," Jaiswal stated.

(ANI)