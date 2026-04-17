India and China held their first bilateral consultations on SCO matters in New Delhi, exchanging views on implementing leaders' decisions and the organisation's future. Both sides agreed to continue and consolidate mutual cooperation and consultations.

India and China held their first bilateral consultations on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) matters in the national capital, exchanging views on the implementation of SCO Leaders' decisions and the future course of the organisation.

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Key Agreements and Review

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, both sides agreed to continue and consolidate mutual cooperation and consultations within the SCO framework. The consultations were held in New Delhi on April 16 and April 17, with India's SCO National Coordinator Alok A Dimri and China's National Coordinator Yan Wenbin leading their respective delegations.

"Two sides exchanged views on implementation of SCO Leaders' Decisions, and the future-course of the organization. Both sides agreed to continue and consolidate mutual-cooperation and consultations in SCO matters," the statement read.

Both delegations also jointly called on Secretary (West) Sibi George to review ongoing cooperation within the SCO framework.

During the meeting, the delegations reviewed key aspects of SCO engagement and discussed ways to strengthen coordination on various fronts. They focused on advancing cooperation in areas such as security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

"Both delegations, jointly, called on Secretary (West) Shri Sibi George to review cooperation within the SCO framework, including in the areas of security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties," the statement added.

Sustained Dialogue and Cooperation

The MEA noted that India and China agreed to continue mutual consultations in the future, underlining the importance of sustained dialogue within the SCO platform.

The visit comes as part of ongoing diplomatic engagements between India and China within the SCO framework, aimed at strengthening cooperation and dialogue on regional and multilateral issues.

About SCO and India's Role

Comprising 10 member countries in addition to India, SCO includes Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers.

India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, after having been an Observer since 2005.

India's Chairmanship and Priorities

During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.

India, as the chair of SCO, had articulated its priorities as moving towards a 'Secure' SCO - Security, Economic Development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection.

India had also directed the cooperation in SCO towards five new verticals like Startups and Innovation, Traditional Medicine, Science and Technology, Youth Empowerment and Shared Buddhist Heritage.

In the course of its Presidency of SCO in 2022-2023, New Delhi worked on a diverse range of themes to give a new dynamism to the multifaceted cooperation and, in many areas, opened up new vistas of cooperation to meaningfully enrich SCO's agenda. (ANI)