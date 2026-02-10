The first BRICS Sherpa meeting began in New Delhi under India's chairship. India's Sherpa Sudhakar Dalela highlighted a 'people-centric' approach. Belarus attended as a partner country for the first time, expressing gratitude and interest in the NDB.

The first BRICS Sherpa/Sous-Sherpa Meeting commenced in New Delhi, a statement by the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said. MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) and India's BRICS Sherpa Sudhakar Dalela highlighted key priorities of India's Chairship based on the PM's vision for "people-centric" and "humanity-first" approach for the BRICS, and overall theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Belarus Makes Historic Appearance as Partner Country

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to India, M. Kasko, attended the 1st BRICS Sherpa/Sous-Sherpa meeting in Delhi as a representative of the Republic of Belarus as a BRICS partner country.

In his speech, the Head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission expressed gratitude to the organisers for inviting Belarus to the event, as representatives of partner countries had not previously participated in such meetings.

The Ambassador of Belarus conveyed a message in which the President of Belarus expressed confidence that the coming year for BRICS, under India's chairmanship, will be a time of new achievements and successes, which will contribute to further progress and maintain the association's position as one of the most influential international organisations.

Pledge of Cooperation

Belarus, as a responsible member of the global community and a country with significant technological potential and achievements in food and water security, is ready to share its achievements to ensure the harmonious development of BRICS countries.

The Belarusian side has expressed interest in joining the New Development Bank (NDB), which will facilitate the realisation of the economic potential of all BRICS member and partner countries.

About the BRICS Alliance

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.