India has advanced its quantum-resilient cybersecurity with an MoU between BISAG-N and QNu Labs. The partnership aims to integrate indigenous software and quantum hardware to safeguard national digital infrastructure against future threats.

India has taken a significant step towards future-proofing its digital infrastructure with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and QNu Labs Pvt. Ltd., aimed at advancing indigenous quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions. The agreement reflects growing national focus on safeguarding digital systems against emerging threats posed by rapid advancements in quantum computing.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S. Krishnan, senior MeitY officials, and leadership teams from both BISAG-N and QNu Labs. Officials underlined that as quantum technologies evolve globally, conventional encryption systems could face vulnerabilities, making early preparedness a strategic necessity.

Details of the Quantum Security Collaboration

Under the collaboration, BISAG-N's indigenous cryptographic software capabilities, including its flagship solution "Vedic Kavach," will be integrated with quantum hardware and secure infrastructure platforms developed by QNu Labs. BISAG-N has already implemented early government-led quantum-resilient systems in India, including secure web servers and an indigenous web browser supported by Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG), marking a foundational move towards post-quantum security.

The partnership establishes a structured framework for technology transfer, integration and deployment of hardware-backed quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions. These solutions are intended for use across government platforms, defence networks, critical infrastructure and public sector systems, in line with existing policies and regulatory frameworks.

A Vision for a Future-Ready Digital India

Addressing the gathering, Minister Jitin Prasada emphasised the long-term vision behind the initiative, stating that India's digital technologies must remain secure not just for present needs, but for generations to come. MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan highlighted that as India's digital ecosystem expands across finance, governance and citizen services, ensuring long-term data security has become a critical national priority.

Industry Partnership and National Alignment

Industry representatives noted that the collaboration represents a shift from research-driven innovation to practical deployment. QNu Labs' leadership highlighted the importance of combining government-developed indigenous software with Indian-designed quantum hardware to strengthen national digital security through self-reliant solutions.

Senior officials observed that the initiative underscores the growing role of government-industry partnerships in addressing complex technology challenges.

The collaboration is also aligned with key national programmes, including the National Quantum Mission, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the broader vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, reinforcing India's commitment to building a secure, trusted and future-ready digital infrastructure in the quantum era. (ANI)