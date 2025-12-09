In a coordinated humanitarian move, India and Bangladesh repatriated fishermen who inadvertently crossed the maritime boundary. The exchange involved 47 Indian and 38 Bangladeshi fishermen, highlighting cooperation on livelihood concerns.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "Indian fishermen who happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line had been arrested by Bangladesh authorities recently. Bangladesh fishermen had also been apprehended by Indian authorities similarly." "The two governments successfully concluded the release and repatriation of 47 Indian fishermen and 38 Bangladesh fishermen, along with their operable vessel, today (December 9, 2025). In January 2025, the Government of India facilitated the release of 95 Indian fishermen, and in a reciprocal manner, released 90 Bangladeshi fishermen," the release added.

Humanitarian and Livelihood Concerns

The MEA underlined that the mutual repatriation arrangement was shaped by the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides. "The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides," the release stated.

Government's Commitment to Fishermen's Welfare

Highlighting the government's continued efforts, the MEA stated, "The Government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen. To this end, it continues to work assiduously to secure the release of our fishermen from Bangladesh custody."

Previous Exchange in January

This exchange builds on a similar operation carried out earlier this year. On January 5, India and Bangladesh repatriated 95 Indian fishermen and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen following a handover facilitated by the respective coast guards at sea.

At that time, the MEA had highlighted that several Indian fishermen had been arrested by Bangladesh authorities after inadvertently crossing into their waters, and Indian authorities had detained Bangladesh fishermen under similar circumstances. "In recent months, several Indian fishermen have been arrested by Bangladesh authorities when they happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and enter Bangladesh waters. Several Bangladesh fishermen have also been apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances. The Government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen. To this end, it has worked assiduously to secure the release of our fishermen from Bangladesh custody," the MEA said. (ANI)