Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman met with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi to discuss enhancing energy ties. He also held talks with EAM S Jaishankar to review the broad bilateral engagement and regional issues.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri met Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday to discuss enhancing energy ties between the two nations, following the visiting dignitary's high-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier in the day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Puri noted the high-level participation from the Bangladeshi delegation during the meeting held in the national capital.

"Pleased to receive the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, HE Dr. Khalilur Rahman. He was accompanied by HE Mr. M. Humayun Kabir, Advisor to Bangladesh PM on Foreign Affairs and HE M. Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India," the Union Minister stated.

Pleased to receive the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, HE Dr. Khalilur Rahman. He was accompanied by HE Mr. M. Humayun Kabir, Advisor to Bangladesh PM on Foreign Affairs and HE M.Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India. Discussed bilateral cooperation in the… pic.twitter.com/W3vW48Hbqd — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 8, 2026

The meeting with Puri focused on deepening the strategic relationship between the two neighbours, specifically regarding resource sharing and infrastructure. Highlighting the primary agenda of these talks, the Union Minister added that the leaders "discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector."

Jaishankar Hosts Bangladeshi Counterpart

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Khalilur Rahman and his delegation to review the depth of bilateral engagement alongside regional and international issues. The high-stakes meeting at Hyderabad House focused on the trajectory of the neighbourhood partnership.

Highlighting the discussions, Jaishankar posted on X, "Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon. We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch."

'Goodwill Visit' to Bolster Partnership

Rahman reached New Delhi on Tuesday for a "goodwill visit" which, according to Dhaka, is anticipated to serve as an "important foundation" for expanding cooperation between the two neighbours to more productive and sustainable heights.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted the deep-rooted connections between the two nations, sharing on X, "India and Bangladesh share warm and historic ties anchored in strong people to people relations. The visit will further bolster India-Bangladesh partnership."

The visit serves as a strategic stopover for Rahman before he travels to Mauritius for the Indian Ocean Conference, set for April 10-12. According to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, the Minister's itinerary in Delhi also included high-level engagements with India's National Security Adviser to "emphasise the stability and sustained development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests."

Recalibrating Ties for Future Cooperation

This diplomatic mission is viewed as a pivotal step in resetting ties following a period of political transition.

"This visit is expected to lay an important foundation for elevating the areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and India to more productive and sustainable levels in the future," a statement from Dhaka read, noting that Humayun Kabir, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, is accompanying the Foreign Minister.

The outreach marks the first official ministerial visit to India since the BNP-led government took charge in February. It signals a significant effort to recalibrate a relationship that faced turbulence during the 18-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration, which was marked by concerns over anti-India sentiment and reports of violence against Hindu minorities.

The groundwork for this ministerial dialogue was reinforced on Monday when India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka to discuss multi-sectoral cooperation. During those talks, Verma reiterated New Delhi's commitment to a "positive, constructive and forward-looking approach" aimed at fostering a partnership rooted in shared interest and mutual benefit. (ANI)