Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma said India and Bangladesh can be catalysts for each other's sustainable growth and anchors for robust regional integration, building shared value chains, digital ecosystems, and clean energy corridors.

"As two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies, powered by young, skilled, and innovative populations, India and Bangladesh are capable of becoming catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, enablers of each other's future prosperity, and anchors for robust regional integration. Together, we can build regional value chains, shared digital ecosystems, and energy corridors that serve both our economies. We can also ensure that our region's energy future is clean, affordable, and secure, while working collaboratively to address the shared challenges of environmental sustainability and climate change for our common ecology," said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh while commemorating India's Republic Day.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared History and Culture

Describing Bangladesh as an "important co-traveller" in India's journey, the High Commissioner Pranay Verma invoked the shared history of the 1971 Liberation War. "Bangladesh has been an important co-traveller in this journey of ours. We share a special relationship, along with an indelible history of shared sacrifices during Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971," he said.

Pranay Verma said their shared love for literature, music, and art defines the India-Dhaka ties. "Our shared love for literature, music, and art defines our ties. From Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, whose works connect our cultures and literatures, to the rich traditions of dance, theatre, and cinema, people of our two nations share a deep cultural affinity," he said.

Building Future-Ready Collaborations

He added that India and Dhaka aim for "forward-looking collaborations," describing a "partnership" built on trust, innovation, and mutual benefit. "Over the years, our mutual exchanges and shared interdependence have been reinforced by a rapidly transforming landscape of connectivity and economic engagement, bringing our societies, people and businesses closer together. A cross-border pipeline carrying high-speed diesel from an Indian refinery to Bangladesh; the cross-border power transmission lines, bringing power from both India and Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid, are some examples of how we have, together, laid the foundations of energy connectivity leading to regional economic integration in a true sense," High Commissioner Pranay Verma.

He added, "These successes inspire us to seek even more forward-looking, and future-ready collaborations. Collaborations that are anchored in our shared aspirations for prosperity, progress, and partnership. A partnership that is rooted in trust, driven by innovation and technology, and nurtured and sustained by mutual interest, mutual benefit, and mutual sensitivity."

Reflecting on India's Journey

The High Commissioner Pranay Verma said, "On 26 January 1950, the people of a newly-independent India gave themselves a new Constitution; declared their country a sovereign republic; and committed themselves to the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and dignity for all. In the 76 years since then, India has moved from being an impoverished nation to become the largest democracy and one of the largest economies in the world - a modern, confident nation that is today contributing to global progress and offering solutions to global challenges."

As forward-moving societies, we can offer each other and our region new opportunities when we work together, transforming our geographical proximity into new opportunities. (ANI)