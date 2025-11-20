EAM S Jaishankar stressed the need for India and Australia to sustain momentum in their ties amid a complex geopolitical landscape. He highlighted common challenges, while his counterpart Penny Wong noted the partnership is crucial for the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar on India-Australia Responsibilities

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke about how it is essential for India and Australia to sustain a strong momentum in their ties so as to deliver results and in the current geopolitical landscape, highlighted the greater responsibilities being carried by the two countries.

He made the remarks at the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue in New Delhi. EAM said, "The current complex geopolitical situation, I think, it's evident that democracies like India and Australia carry greater responsibility. There are common challenges for us to address, including maritime security and resilient supply chains, as well as countering terrorism and ensuring climate action. So, it is essential that we sustain a strong momentum in our ties, that we deliver tangible outcomes, that we work together to achieve this through shared regional and global priorities."

A Deepening Strategic Partnership

Jaishankar called the Foreign Ministers' Dialogue a key pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership and a reflection of trust, democratic values, and the common vision for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific. "As we mark 5 years of the partnership, the warmth and ease of cooperation are for all to witness."

He said there has been a remarkable expansion across all pillars of cooperation, including trade and investment, defence and security, education and skills, research and innovation, science and technology, space, energy and people-to-people ties.

Trade and Education Cooperation

On the front of trade and investment, EAM said, "Our trade and investment linkages have also grown steadily, and the ongoing negotiations on the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement- I am confident would be concluded fairly soon."

In the front of the education sector, he highlighted the new formats of innovation and said that it has added an essential dimension to cooperation.

Australian Perspective on Deepening Ties

Ahead of her visit to India, Wong said, "Australia and India have never been closer and our partnership never more consequential - it is crucial for us and crucial for the region in a sharper and more competitive world."

She highlighted that her visit builds on the high momentum of the series of engagements between India and Australia and "reflects the ongoing work of the Albanese Government to deepen our relationships and strengthen our resilience."

Wong noted that the cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the deepening alignment and shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Recent High-Level Engagements

The high-level visit comes shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Australia in October. He held delegation-level talks with Wong and also met Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, during his visit, hailing the fillip to the bilateral relationship. (ANI)