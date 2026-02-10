Prashant Pise, Additional Secretary (Emigration Policy & Welfare), led India's delegation to the 8th Abu Dhabi Dialogue in Dubai, highlighting the nation's commitment to safe migration and the welfare of Indian migrant workers.

India Reinforces Commitment to Migrant Welfare at Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Prashant Pise, Additional Secretary (Emigration Policy & Welfare), led the Indian delegation to the 8th Ministerial Consultations of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) held in Dubai from January 31 to February 1, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi Dialogue is a regional, voluntary, and non-binding consultative mechanism comprising 11 Asian countries of labour origin and 7 destination states. It provides a platform for cooperation on contractual labour mobility, exchange of best practices, and sharing of experiences among Member States.

India's active engagement in the ADD reflects the Government of India's commitment to promoting safe, orderly, and legal migration, while safeguarding the welfare and rights of Indian migrant workers, as per the statement.

Bilateral Discussions on Labour Mobility

On the sidelines of the event, the Additional Secretary held bilateral meetings with the Undersecretary of Labour Market Development and Regulation and the Assistant Undersecretary for Communications and International Relations, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation of the United Arab Emirates, to discuss various measures taken by the two governments to ensure the welfare of Indian migrant workers in the UAE, as per the MEA statement.

The discussions also touched on labour mobility, skills development, and the use of technological solutions to strengthen labour mobility between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Dubai said, "Shri Prashant Pise, Additional Secretary (Emigration Policy & Welfare), MEA, led the Indian delegation to the 8th Ministerial Consultations of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue held in Dubai." Shri Prashant Pise, Additional Secretary (Emigration Policy & Welfare), MEA, led the Indian delegation to the 8th Ministerial Consultations of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue held in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/F6Ht2FXTJd — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) February 3, 2026

Meanwhile, on January 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that "India's family system formed an integral part of our tradition" and said that many countries around the world hold such family systems in "high regard". During his Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, "India's family system is an integral part of our tradition. It is viewed with great curiosity in many countries around the world. Many countries hold such family systems in high regard."

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, the Indian Embassy in UAE was opened in 1973. (ANI)