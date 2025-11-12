India, speaking for BASIC and LMDC nations at CoP30, stressed climate equity, CBDR-RC, and multilateralism. It called for accessible climate tech and finance, highlighting adaptation as an urgent priority for vulnerable developing countries.

India on Tuesday delivered statements on behalf of the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) group and the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) group at the Opening Plenary of the UNFCCC CoP30, in Belem, Brazil, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in an official statement.

As per the ministry, the statement reiterated the central importance of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), and the full and effective implementation of the Convention, its Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement. India expressed full and unwavering support for multilateralism and international cooperation on climate change, particularly in the current geopolitical context.

Call for Equitable Technology Access

The statement acknowledged with deep appreciation the extensive and meticulous preparations and efforts that the Brazilian Presidency has invested in preparation for CoP30. India underlined the need for reliable, affordable and equitable access to Climate Technologies. It called for a strong outcome on the Technology Implementation Programme, emphasising that intellectual property and market barriers must not hinder technology transfer to developing nations, the statement noted.

Climate and Adaptation Finance Gaps

Marking ten years of the Paris Agreement, India highlighted that Climate Finance continues to be the key barrier to raised ambition. India called for a clear and universally agreed definition of climate finance; strengthened and scaled-up public finance flows for adaptation and implementation of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, reaffirming the legal obligation of developed countries to provide finance to developing countries.

As per the Ministry, India also noted that Adaptation Financing needs to exceed nearly fifteen times current flows, and significant gaps remain in doubling international public finance for adaptation by 2025.

Strengthening Global Adaptation Goals

India emphasised that adaptation is an urgent priority for billions of vulnerable people in developing countries who have contributed the least to global warming but stand to suffer the most from its impacts. India called for a strong outcome on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), including agreement on a minimum package of indicators, though without any additional reporting between and with flexibility with countries as per their national circumstances. It supported taking forward the UAE-Belem Work Programme and the launch of the Baku Adaptation Roadmap to ensure that no one is left behind.

Ensuring a Just Transition

It further added that India stated that the UNFCCC Just Transitions Work Programme must result in action-oriented institutional arrangements, ensuring that climate transitions across economies are rooted in equity and justice, narrowing the development gap between the Global North and South and ensuring that no section of society is left behind.

Warning Against Unilateral Trade Measures

India cautioned that unilateral climate-related trade measures risk becoming instruments of protectionism, contradict the spirit of Article 3.5 of the Convention, and undermine multilateral cooperation.

Reaffirming Core Principles and Historical Responsibility

Both BASIC and LMDC reaffirmed that the architecture of the Paris Agreement must not be altered, and that CBDR-RC remains the cornerstone of the global climate regime. Speaking for BASIC and LMDC, India recalled the historical and ongoing responsibility of developed nations. It was stressed that Developed countries must not only reach net-zero earlier to preserve equitable carbon space, but invest more in negative emissions technologies and most importantly fulfil their obligations on finance, technology transfer and capacity-building to developing countries.

Both statements reiterated that India, while affirming its support along with those of BASIC and LMDC partners for a successful COP-30, stated that it remains committed to a constructive and collaborative engagement to ensure a successful and balanced outcome at the Conference, in the overall interest of humanity and protection, preservation and conservation of Mother Earth. (ANI)